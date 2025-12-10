D’Angelo’s son reveals he didn’t know his dad had cancer before he passed away

D’Angelo and Angie Stone’s son, Michael Archer Jr., has spoken out for the first time following the death of both of his parents. The son revealed some new information surrounding their deaths. Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

D’angelo’s son, Michael Archer Jr., who also lost his mother, Angie Stone, earlier this year, has spoken out in his first interview since his parents' deaths.

The 28-year-old lost both of his parents in the space of 7 months of each other, both of them having a close relationship with Michael.

The son, who goes by the stage name Swayvo Twain, shared the revelation that his father didn’t want him to know about his cancer diagnosis.

Michael Archer Jr. & D'angelo & Angie Stone. Picture: Instagram via @1swayvotwain

Michael disclosed that it wasn’t until the very end of D’Angelo’s cancer journey, when he was in hospital, that he was told, and he then travelled to New York to spend those last few days with him.

He said: “I knew he was in the hospital, but I didn’t know how bad it was…but I kinda put 2-and-2 together. He had told everybody ‘don’t tell him [Michael Jr.], he’s going through enough’.”

He continued: “It’s crazy, I’ve never even seen my daddy with like an ailment or nothing like that. So I seen him like that…I just bust out crying. He woke up and was smiling…he called the nurses and was like ‘ay you this is my son right here, that’s my son’.”

The boy’s father was seemingly protecting his son from more sad news after the loss of his mum, Angie Stone, in March of the same year, who passed the morning after his 28th birthday.

Michael also shared the tragic news that before his mum’s death, she had been going through kidney dialysis, and the day before her fatal car accident, she had received the news that a donor kidney had been lined up for her.

Michael said: “You know my mum, she passed on my birthday, like the morning after my birthday, and it’s like, you know, me and her talked so much, that’s like my best friend, after it happened, it was just a silence.”

D'Angelo and family. Picture: Getty Images and Instagram via @1swayvotwain

Whilst the rapper seemed somewhat calm when retelling the stories, it was clear just how much this had affected him and just how much love he had for his own parents, who the rest of the world knew as legends.

Michael has now released a song in honour of his late parents, titled ‘DoveSoar’, a vulnerable track about his emotions over the past year.