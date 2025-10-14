D'Angelo dead aged 51

D'Angelo dead aged 51. Picture: Getty Images

D’Angelo, RnB royalty, has died, confirmed by sources close to the star’s family, following the passing of his former partner, Angie Stone, earlier this year. His cause of death has been revealed. Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article Loading audio...

D’Angleo, famous for his iconic RnB album ‘Brown Sugar’ has died, and his cause of death has been revealed. This follows the death of Angie Stone, his former partner and mother to his son, Michael Archer.

The icon, whose real name was Michael Eugene Archer, passed on the morning of October 14th, at age 51, according to reports.

His former manager, Kedar Massenburg, as well as sources close to the family, confirmed he passed in New York, as well as releasing an official statement.

D'Angelo. Picture: Getty Images

The statement read: "The shining star of our family has dimmed his light for us in this life … After a prolonged and courageous battle with cancer, we are heartbroken to announce that Michael D’Angelo Archer, known to his fans around the world as D’Angelo, has been called home, departing this life today, October 14th, 2025."

It continued: “We are saddened that he can only leave dear memories with his family, but we are eternally grateful for the legacy of extraordinarily moving music he leaves behind. "We ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time but invite you all join us in mourning his passing while also celebrating the gift of song that he has left for the world."

The singer had reportedly been having a private battle with pancreatic cancer, which has been reported as his cause of death.

D'Angelo dead aged 51. Picture: Getty Images

Tributes have been pouring in from celebrities all across the music industry, including the likes of Flava Flav and The Alchemist.

D’Angelo was a core legend of the RnB genre, paving the way for so many artists and inspiring many.

His most popular albums, ‘Brown Sugar’, ‘Voodoo’, and ‘Black Messiah’ are three projects that continue to make an impact.

Fans are devastated, as their respects pour in.

D'Angleo. Picture: Getty Images

One fan wrote: “RIP D'angelo. R&B wouldn't be the same without you.”

Another wrote: “RIP D’Angelo, don’t even know what to say. It wouldn’t even be crazy to say he released the best album of the 90s, the 2000s, and the 2010s. One of our greatest artists.”

The singer follows other RnB legend and his ex-girlfriend, Angie Stone, with whom he had collaborated and had a child with, who passed in March this year.

Their son Michael D’Angelo Archer II, also known as Swayvo Twain, has yet to comment on the sad news.