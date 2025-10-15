D'Angelo & Angie Stone's son shares emotional statement after losing both parents in 7 months

15 October 2025

Picture: Getty Images

Following on from the shock news of D’Angelo’s passing, with the cause of death being revealed, the attention now turns to his son, Michael Archer Jr., who also lost his mother, Angie Stone, earlier this year. He has now commented on the passing. Here are all the details.

D’Angelo died on October 14th, after a private battle with pancreatic cancer, following on from Angie Stone’s death earlier this year, but now their son, Michael Archer II, has shared his thoughts on the devastating news.

The singer’s passing was sudden news that has crushed the RnB world, with celebrities like Jill Scott, Jamie Foxx, and more paying tribute.

It was only in March 2025 that his former partner and the mother of his son, Angie Stone, also passed away.

Picture: Alamy

Angie, much like D’Angelo, was a legend in the game, with her track ‘No More Rain’ still getting radio play to this day.

In a very tragic passing, she was killed in a car crash in Alabama, aged 63.

Now, just 7 months on, their son Michael Archer II, who was named after the ‘Brown Sugar’ singer, has lost both of his parents.

He shared a statement to the fans who were sending him condolences, which has allowed the world insight into how he is feeling.

Picture: Twitter

Michael wrote: “I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers during these very difficult times, as it has been a very rough and sad year for me, I ask that you please continue to keep me in your thoughts as it will not be easy, but one thing that both my parents taught me was to be strong, and I intend to do just that."

Picture: alamy

Angie dated D’Angelo in the 90s for four years before their split, with Michael being their only son.

D’Angelo had been battling pancreatic cancer, with him believed to have been battling for a while, him reportedly being in the hospital for months prior, and in hospice two weeks prior to his death.

This news is very tragic, and fans are heartbroken for both D’Angelo but also his son.

