Damson Idris: Age, where he’s from & net worth

9 March 2026, 16:54

Damson Idris: Age, where he’s from & net worth
Damson Idris: Age, where he’s from & net worth. Picture: Getty Images

Damson Idris, who is currently thought to be dating Lori Harvey, is known for his roles in Snowfall and F1 The Movie. But who is Damson Idris? What is his height? And what is his net worth? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Damson Idris is one of the most sought-after British actors, with his roles in Snowfall and F1: The Movie being super recognisable as well as making up one part of one of Hollywood’s ‘it’ couples with his rumoured girlfriend Lori Harvey – but who is he?

The British star has been on the scene since 2013, where he first started in British TV, getting his big break in 2017 with the iconic role of Franklin Saint in Snowfall back in 2017.

Known for his charming personality and good looks, there has never been so much intrigue around Damson, especially following his alleged recent reconciliation with ex-girlfriend Lori Harvey.

Damson Idris
Damson Idris. Picture: Getty Images

But how old is he? How tall? And what is his net worth?

Here are all the details.

How old is Damson Idris?

Damson Idris
Damson Idris. Picture: Getty Images

Damson was born on September 2nd, 1991.

This makes him currently 34 years old.

The actor is the youngest of 6 siblings.

Where is Damson Idris from?

Damson Idris
Damson Idris. Picture: Getty Images

Damson is a British-born actor from Peckham, London.

He is of Nigerian descent.

How tall is Damson Idris?

Damson Idris
Damson Idris. Picture: Getty Images

The Swarm actor is a rather tall actor.

He is 6 foot 1inch.

What is Damson Idris’ net worth?

Damson Idris
Damson Idris. Picture: Getty Images

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

50 Cent vs T.I. beef: Why they’re beefing, diss track & all the details so far

50 Cent vs T.I. beef: Why they’re beefing, diss track & all the details so far

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris confirm relationship amid split

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris confirm relationship amid split

Rihanna’s Beverly Hills house shooting: All the details so far

Rihanna’s Beverly Hills house shooting: All the details so far

Drake concert 2026: Is Drake going on tour next year?

Drake concert 2026: Is Drake going on tour next year?

Trending

Inside 50 Cent’s dating history: From Chelsea Handler to baby mum Daphne Joy

Inside 50 Cent’s dating history: From Chelsea Handler to baby mum Daphne Joy

Dave’s Stone Island ‘The Boy Who Played The Harp’ 2026 tour collection & how to buy it

Dave’s Stone Island ‘The Boy Who Played The Harp’ 2026 tour collection & how to buy it

Is 50 Cent releasing a T.I. documentary?

Is 50 Cent releasing a T.I. documentary?

Why did Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly break up?

Why did Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly break up?

Bad Bunny’s ‘Baile Inolvidable’ lyrics in English & translation meaning

Bad Bunny’s ‘Baile Inolvidable’ lyrics in English & translation meaning

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
30 Years of UK Garage

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working