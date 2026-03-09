Damson Idris: Age, where he’s from & net worth

Damson Idris: Age, where he’s from & net worth. Picture: Getty Images

Damson Idris, who is currently thought to be dating Lori Harvey, is known for his roles in Snowfall and F1 The Movie. But who is Damson Idris? What is his height? And what is his net worth? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Damson Idris is one of the most sought-after British actors, with his roles in Snowfall and F1: The Movie being super recognisable as well as making up one part of one of Hollywood’s ‘it’ couples with his rumoured girlfriend Lori Harvey – but who is he?

The British star has been on the scene since 2013, where he first started in British TV, getting his big break in 2017 with the iconic role of Franklin Saint in Snowfall back in 2017.

Known for his charming personality and good looks, there has never been so much intrigue around Damson, especially following his alleged recent reconciliation with ex-girlfriend Lori Harvey.

Damson Idris. Picture: Getty Images

But how old is he? How tall? And what is his net worth?

Here are all the details.

How old is Damson Idris?

Damson Idris. Picture: Getty Images

Damson was born on September 2nd, 1991.

This makes him currently 34 years old.

The actor is the youngest of 6 siblings.

Where is Damson Idris from?

Damson Idris. Picture: Getty Images

Damson is a British-born actor from Peckham, London.

He is of Nigerian descent.

How tall is Damson Idris?

Damson Idris. Picture: Getty Images

The Swarm actor is a rather tall actor.

He is 6 foot 1inch.

What is Damson Idris’ net worth?