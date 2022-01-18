DaBaby responds after being trolled over new song 'Sneaky Link Anthem'

18 January 2022, 12:25 | Updated: 18 January 2022, 12:29

The rapper has hit back at critics of his new song 'Sneaky Link Anthem' in an Instagram video.

DaBaby has shocked fans with the release of his new song 'Sneaky Link Anthem'. On Sunday (Jan 16) the rapper dropped off his

DaniLeigh slams claims she's 'using her baby' to get back at DaBaby

While the 30-year-old rapper often drops hard-hitting, upbeat and jumpy tracks, he went with a new sound with his new single.

DaBaby has faced criticism over his new song 'Sneaky Link Anthem'
DaBaby has faced criticism over his new song 'Sneaky Link Anthem'. Picture: Getty

Fans immediately reacted to the track after it dropped and took to social media to share their thoughts.

Although many fans were stunned by the visuals as the rapper dropped a music video along with the track, some fans were focussed on how different sounding the song is for DaBaby.

One fan took to Twitter and wrote: "That sneaky link song by DaBaby is terrible." with another user adding: "DaBaby 30 talm bout some “Sneaky Link Anthem” I'm sick".

A third Twitter user wrote: "Dababy talkin bout some “Sneaky Link Anthem.” At your fossil age…"

See more reactions below.

DaBaby responded to the criticisms in an Instagram story while playing his new song on full blast. The rapper said: "And it's okay. They hate on me and it's okay".

While some fans criticised the tracks sound and DaBaby's lyrics and his flow, other fans brought up the fact that DaBaby is still making music despite not redeeming himself for his homophobic comments.

The 'Rockstar' rapper has been facing "being cancelled" since his previous insensitive comments towards the LGBTQ community at a Rolling Loud festival in Miami, Florida.

The homophobic comments caused the rapper to be taken off the line-up from over 10 music festivals.

After the rapper apologised twice, DaBaby was once again called out after he allegedly failed to donate funding to various organisations he promised to aid.

DaBabyhas also been criticised for his treatment of his baby mama, singer DaniLeigh. The pair had a heated argument on Instagram live regarding the status of their relationship – where he referred to her as a “certified side chick”, despite the pair having a three-month-old daughter.

