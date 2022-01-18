DaBaby responds after being trolled over new song 'Sneaky Link Anthem'

The rapper has hit back at critics of his new song 'Sneaky Link Anthem' in an Instagram video.

DaBaby has shocked fans with the release of his new song 'Sneaky Link Anthem'. On Sunday (Jan 16) the rapper dropped off his

While the 30-year-old rapper often drops hard-hitting, upbeat and jumpy tracks, he went with a new sound with his new single.

DaBaby has faced criticism over his new song 'Sneaky Link Anthem'. Picture: Getty

Fans immediately reacted to the track after it dropped and took to social media to share their thoughts.

Although many fans were stunned by the visuals as the rapper dropped a music video along with the track, some fans were focussed on how different sounding the song is for DaBaby.

One fan took to Twitter and wrote: "That sneaky link song by DaBaby is terrible." with another user adding: "DaBaby 30 talm bout some “Sneaky Link Anthem” I'm sick".

A third Twitter user wrote: "Dababy talkin bout some “Sneaky Link Anthem.” At your fossil age…"

See more reactions below.

Me: When I heard DaBaby new song “Sneaky Link Anthem” pic.twitter.com/SJ7FrMg4sM — My Boy Blues (@Redd3531) January 17, 2022

Dababy too grown talking about sneaky link — 🧚🏿‍♂️ (@onikascrown) January 17, 2022

Dababy shouldve kept that sneaky link song — von🦅 (@wherenoluvfound) January 18, 2022

Dababy is on another level to these other rappers. That level is unfortunately the very bottom https://t.co/VEQ5xJqpaA — DP 😵 (@Danselflyz) January 16, 2022

I just heard a clip of that Sneaky Link song by DaBaby and I am SCREAMING. ABSOLUTELY NOT!!! NO MA’AM!! — Trader Josephine (@Tierra_K) January 18, 2022

That new Sneaky Link song by the DaBaby is trash. His 15 mins is over. pic.twitter.com/BkLj0WAlnZ — 👟 (@dirtywhiteups) January 17, 2022

DaBaby responded to the criticisms in an Instagram story while playing his new song on full blast. The rapper said: "And it's okay. They hate on me and it's okay".

While some fans criticised the tracks sound and DaBaby's lyrics and his flow, other fans brought up the fact that DaBaby is still making music despite not redeeming himself for his homophobic comments.

The 'Rockstar' rapper has been facing "being cancelled" since his previous insensitive comments towards the LGBTQ community at a Rolling Loud festival in Miami, Florida.

The homophobic comments caused the rapper to be taken off the line-up from over 10 music festivals.

After the rapper apologised twice, DaBaby was once again called out after he allegedly failed to donate funding to various organisations he promised to aid.

DaBabyhas also been criticised for his treatment of his baby mama, singer DaniLeigh. The pair had a heated argument on Instagram live regarding the status of their relationship – where he referred to her as a “certified side chick”, despite the pair having a three-month-old daughter.