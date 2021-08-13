DaBaby's ex girlfriend DaniLeigh reportedly gives birth to baby girl

'Easy' singer DaniLeigh has reportedly given birth to her daughter.

DaniLeigh has reportedly given birth to her baby girl.

The star announced her pregnancy in July, 2021.

'Easy' singer DaniLeigh has given birth to her daughter, following her pregnancy announcement just last month (July).

The star has adorned her instagram with sweet maternity photos since the announcement.

She let fans know she was pregnant by posting a cute picture posed in a waterfall; captioned: "As you grow so does my love, discipline, and focus".

Since sharing her pregnancy the star has continued to tease that her ex-boyfriend, rapper - DaBaby, was the father of the child.

Fans first believed he was the father when he was spotted liking the post of the maternity shoot.

Rumours were then fuelled further when the singer captioned a photo with her bump '#dabiggest' which fans believed was alluding to her rapper ex DaBaby.

Fans then also spotted that the 'BOP' rapper had tweeted #dabiggest the day before the singer wrote the cryptic caption.

Rumours began that the pair were dating in March 2020 when the pair joined together for the music video for their collaboration 'Levi High'.

The relationship then ppeared to be confirmed with an Instagram picture posted by DaniLeigh of them both in December 2020.

The cute picture was captioned "My baby❤️ idc".However, in February 2021 the singer declared that she was "officially single".

DaniLeigh is yet to confirm who the father of her child is.