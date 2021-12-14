DaBaby 'has drinks thrown at him' during Rolling Loud performance

Performing at Rolling Loud California, angry attendees threw drinks at DaBaby as he took to the stage for the first time since his homophobic remarks

People are still mad at DaBaby and rightfully so. Making his return to Rolling Loud stage this weekend – following his homophobic controversy back in July – the BOP rapper had several bottles and drinks thrown at him onstage.

DaBaby was pelted by drinks at Rolling Loud pic.twitter.com/lKQc6Y9T18 — Rap Updates Tv (@RapUpdatesTv) December 14, 2021

Whilst performing his No. 1 hit 'Rockstar', people in the crowd started pelting objects at the rapper including drink and water bottles.

Ignoring the attack, DaBaby carried on with the show performing hit after hit. His DJ acknowledged the bottle throwing at the DaBaby asking the crowd "Cancel who?!".

DaBaby performing at the 2021 Rolling Loud Los Angeles. Picture: Getty

Despite the bottle and drink throwing, DaBaby eventually won over the angry crowd, even jumping into the audience to rap along with his fans to his song 'Suge'.

This come five months after the North Carolina native came under fire for the remarks he made onstage in Miami. Ranting his thoughts about gay people and people living with HIV/AIDS saying:

"If you didn't show up today with HIV, AIDS, any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that'll make you die in two or three weeks, put your cellphone light in the air".

DaBaby performing at Rolling Loud Miami 2021in July. Picture: Getty

He continued: "Ladies, if your p**** smell like water, put your cellphone light in the air.""Fellas, if you ain't suck a n**** d*** in the parking lot, put your cellphone lights in the air. Keep it f****** real."

Receiving instant backlash, DaBaby took to Instagram to defend his words by saying:

"What I do at a live show is for the audience at the live show, it'll never translate correctly to somebody looking at a little five, six-second clip from their god**** crib on their phone. It just don't work like that".

He continued: "Because, regardless of what you mother******* are talking about and how the internet twisted up my mother******* words, me and all my fans at the show, the gay ones and the straight ones, we turned the f*** up.

"A representative for Rolling Loud told TMZ: "Rolling Loud supports second chances and believes DaBaby has grown and learned from his experience, and everyone will be welcome at the shows".

DaBaby reportedly met with several HIV/AIDS organisers in August to diffuse the matter, however, they all claim they haven’t heard from him since.

