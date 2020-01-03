DaBaby detained for questioning following Miami robbery arrest

DaBaby has been arrested in Miami. Picture: Getty

Rapper DaBaby has been arrested in Miami on a battery charge, after being suspected of being "in contention to a robbery".

DaBaby, 28, was reportedly arrested for battery on Thursday (Jan. 2) in connection to a robbery in Miami. The North Carolina rapper initially being detained and questioned in connection with a robbery investigation,

According to TMZ, the alleged victim is a concert promoter who met with DaBaby and his entourage in order to pay the rapper for a job. DaBaby allegedly accused the promoter of being short on “several thousand dollars” owed to him.

The "Suge" rapper's bond had reportedly been set at $1,500. The rapper was detained by officers from the Miami Police Department and was questioned in an ongoing robbery investigation.

In a clip which surfaced online, DaBaby can be seen being placed into the backseat of a patrol vehicle on Thursday (Jan. 2). Seven police cars were at the scene when the rapper was being detained, TMZ reports.

TMZ has also obtained footage of alleged members of his entourage appearing to assault a man. The group can be seen taking the victims money and other items.

The North Carolina rapper, whose birth name is Jonathan Kirk, was transported to Miami police headquarters and probed by detectives.