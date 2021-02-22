DaBaby 'Beatbox' freestyle lyrics meaning revealed

22 February 2021

DaBaby 'Beatbox' freestyle lyrics meaning revealed
DaBaby 'Beatbox' freestyle lyrics meaning revealed. Picture: Getty/YouTube

What are the lyrics to DaBaby's freestyle 'Beatbox'? And what do they mean?

DaBaby received backlash after seemingly dissing YouTuber Jojo Siwa in his 'BeatBox' Freestyle.

DaBaby & DaniLeigh split amid singers "Yellow Bone" song controversy

On Friday (Feb 19) the Charlotte rapper dropped his new freestyle titled 'BeatBox'. While fans were excited to hear new music from the star, the song also sparked controversy.

The rapper came under fire from a lyric about 17-year-old YouTube personality Jojo Siwa.

But what do DaBaby's 'Beatbox' Freestyle actually mean?

Pull up to the Grammy Awards with my .40/She told me she like how I'm dressin' and I ain't eatin' no salad (Uh-huh)

DaBaby has been nominated for 6 Grammys. At the 2019 Grammy Awards, DaBaby was nominated twice, for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song with his song “Suge”.

DaBaby was nominated four times at the Grammy Awards in 2020. The rap star was nominated for Record of the Year with “ROCKSTAR”, Best Rap Performance with “BOP”, Best Melodic Rap Performance with “ROCKSTAR,” and Best Rap Song with “ROCKSTAR.” He also references lyrics from his March 2019 track “Baby Sitter".

DaBaby poses inside a Maybach on set for the "Beatbox" freestyle music video
DaBaby poses inside a Maybach on set for the "Beatbox" freestyle music video. Picture: Instagram

Know she gon' do whatever I say/I can p*ss in a cup, call it lemonade, baby

On DaBaby's April 2020 track “CAN’T STOP,” he rapped a similar line: B*tch, you know I turn p*ss into lemonade

Turn me up, ni**as gon' see why/ Ni**a, you a b*tch, JoJo Siwa (B*tch)

In this lyric, DaBaby is threatening his opposition. Here,"Jojo" is a homophone to his name Johnson and “Siwa” is a homophone with “see why.”

However, fans were not aware of this before catching wind of the lyric. The rapper came under severe backlash online as fans believed he was dissing the 17-year-old YouTuber Jojo Siwa.

Jojo Siwa - YouTube Personality
Jojo Siwa - YouTube Personality. Picture: Instagram

One fan wrote "I need a backstory on why DaBaby called Jojo Siwa a b*tch", while another wrote "When Dababy finds out Jojo siwa is younger, richer, and taller than him".

DaBaby later cleared up his lyric on Twitter, writing: “JoJo Siwa, my three-year-old princess is your number one fan. I bought her every product you have out. She think she you.“

"Don’t let ’em trick you into thinking I’d ever have a problem with you. My word play just went over their heads. All love on my end shawty, keep shining!”

DaBaby plays on JoJo Siwa lyric backlash
DaBaby plays on JoJo Siwa lyric backlash. Picture: Twitter

Before I had my first M, it was Billion Dollar Baby

DaBaby revealed that before he made his first million dollars, he founded a record label, Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment – which he did in February 2017.

His first charting song was “Suge” which was released in 2019. DaBaby's record label 'BDB' enlists several artists including Stunna 4 Vegas and Rich Dunk.

  1. What are the lyrics to DaBaby's Beatbox freestyle?

    [Intro]
    Best motherf**kin' rapper, ni**a
    This Baby, ni**a, let's go

    [Verse]
    Ready to get it started, ni**a (Go)
    Whenever you want it
    I was the man with the plan since a shawty
    Pull up to the Grammy Awards with my .40
    She told me she like how I'm dressin' and I ain't eatin' no salad (Uh-huh)
    Stevie Wonder can see that I'm havin'
    I told her, "Be patient," she waited
    I gave her the d**k, she walked out doin' the "Beat Box Challenge"
    Like yeah, get in there, baby (Gеt in there)
    You know me, hit you anywhеre, baby (Let's go)
    Know she gon' do whatever I say
    I can piss in a cup, call it lemonade, baby
    Let that b**ch off, I'm a renegade, baby
    I'ma get outta there, I ain't feelin' that (Huh?)
    Ni**a run up on me with a cellphone out
    He gon' f**k around, die on the internet (Doo-doo-doo-doo)
    F**k it, kill him on IG Live
    Let the whole world see the ni**a die (Die)
    Yeah, shout-out to SpotEm', we got 'em (Get down)
    Even though he a rapper, he shot him
    I get this big pretty-ass smile from my mama (Cheese)
    Get this motherf**kin' voice from my daddy
    I learned how to pimp on them hoes from my uncle (Pimp, pimp)
    Let her suck on my toes 'cause I'm nasty (Okay)
    Like f**k it, she asked me to do it
    Play with me, I'ma actually shoot you
    Most of these ni**as be cap and we knew it
    These ni**as drop shit and we laugh at they music
    I know how to murder these ni**as with kindness
    F**kin' they b**ch from the back, how I do it
    I buy a Cuban and fill it with diamonds
    Send my assistant to pick up some condoms
    Instagram model at the hotel textin' me now
    Want me to give her the Johnson
    Damn, that ni**a Baby on fire and it won't go out
    They know that lil' ni**a's a problem
    Got a big .45 on decock (Go)
    Usin' big words like I'm T.I. (Turn up)
    Don't wanna get me started, ni**a
    Turn me up, ni**as gon' see why
    Ni**a, you a b**ch, JoJo Siwa (B**ch)
    You let the wrong ni**a get rich
    Both of these chains on my neck, they compete with each other
    They fightin' and throwin' a fit
    Know how these hoes like to argue and beef with each other
    She fightin' now, over the d**k
    You should already know you ain't searchin' DaBaby
    'Cause that ni**a like to come in with the stick
    I don't like to get into the mix (No)
    I done got paid in full, my ni**a
    I get them hoes like I'm Mitch
    Even got white people all on my d**k (Go)
    Yeah, second year, six-time Grammy-nominated
    Came through turnt up, everybody hated
    Before I had my first M, it was Billion Dollar Baby
    He bet the house and his self like Las Vegas (Go)
    You want the sh*t? Gotta earn it
    He off the leash, he don't think he can get murdered
    Know how to swim, so I f**k with who f**kin' with me
    I take a bridge and I burn it
    Let me see if you can swim, lil' ni**a
    Shit gettin' out of hand, I just parked a new Benz
    Hopped in a new Benz, lil' ni**a (Let's go)
    And I 'on't want new friends

    [Outro]
    (That ain't DaBaby, that's my baby)
    Yeah, yeah, they say they want that old sh*t back, you know (Said that, make that, stand on that)
    I told 'em, don't get me started, ni**a
    They say they want that Baby Jesus, put me in that mode (Yeah, get that Baby Jesus)
    You know, I'm tryna enjoy this bread (Go)
    You know, be fancy and sh*t, be mainstream and sh*t, you know, you know? (Fasho)
    They said I went commercial, like I still won't come up off the hip and hurt you
    B**ch-ass ni**a
    Aight, man, it's 6:55 in the mornin', man, sh*t

  2. What is the music video to DaBaby's Beatbox freestyle?

