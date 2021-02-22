DaBaby 'Beatbox' freestyle lyrics meaning revealed

What are the lyrics to DaBaby's freestyle 'Beatbox'? And what do they mean?

DaBaby received backlash after seemingly dissing YouTuber Jojo Siwa in his 'BeatBox' Freestyle.

On Friday (Feb 19) the Charlotte rapper dropped his new freestyle titled 'BeatBox'. While fans were excited to hear new music from the star, the song also sparked controversy.

The rapper came under fire from a lyric about 17-year-old YouTube personality Jojo Siwa.

But what do DaBaby's 'Beatbox' Freestyle actually mean?

Pull up to the Grammy Awards with my .40/She told me she like how I'm dressin' and I ain't eatin' no salad (Uh-huh)

DaBaby has been nominated for 6 Grammys. At the 2019 Grammy Awards, DaBaby was nominated twice, for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song with his song “Suge”.

DaBaby was nominated four times at the Grammy Awards in 2020. The rap star was nominated for Record of the Year with “ROCKSTAR”, Best Rap Performance with “BOP”, Best Melodic Rap Performance with “ROCKSTAR,” and Best Rap Song with “ROCKSTAR.” He also references lyrics from his March 2019 track “Baby Sitter".

DaBaby poses inside a Maybach on set for the "Beatbox" freestyle music video. Picture: Instagram

Know she gon' do whatever I say/I can p*ss in a cup, call it lemonade, baby

On DaBaby's April 2020 track “CAN’T STOP,” he rapped a similar line: B*tch, you know I turn p*ss into lemonade

Turn me up, ni**as gon' see why/ Ni**a, you a b*tch, JoJo Siwa (B*tch)

In this lyric, DaBaby is threatening his opposition. Here,"Jojo" is a homophone to his name Johnson and “Siwa” is a homophone with “see why.”

However, fans were not aware of this before catching wind of the lyric. The rapper came under severe backlash online as fans believed he was dissing the 17-year-old YouTuber Jojo Siwa.

Jojo Siwa - YouTube Personality. Picture: Instagram

One fan wrote "I need a backstory on why DaBaby called Jojo Siwa a b*tch", while another wrote "When Dababy finds out Jojo siwa is younger, richer, and taller than him".

DaBaby later cleared up his lyric on Twitter, writing: “JoJo Siwa, my three-year-old princess is your number one fan. I bought her every product you have out. She think she you.“

"Don’t let ’em trick you into thinking I’d ever have a problem with you. My word play just went over their heads. All love on my end shawty, keep shining!”

DaBaby plays on JoJo Siwa lyric backlash. Picture: Twitter

Before I had my first M, it was Billion Dollar Baby

DaBaby revealed that before he made his first million dollars, he founded a record label, Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment – which he did in February 2017.

His first charting song was “Suge” which was released in 2019. DaBaby's record label 'BDB' enlists several artists including Stunna 4 Vegas and Rich Dunk.