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D-Block Europe’s, Young Adz addresses retirement & reveals documentary plans

D-Block Europe’s, Young Adz addresses retirement & reveals documentary plans. Picture: Alamy & Global

D-Block Europe’s Young Adz joined us on Capital XTRA Breakfast to talk all-things DBE’s retirement, a potential documentary, and their new album with French Montana. From ‘PTSD’ to ‘PTSD2’, their music is iconic – but are DBE retired?

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Young Adz, one of the members of D-Block Europe, joined Capital XTRA Breakfast’s Robert Bruce and Shayna Marie in the studio to talk all-things ‘Worldwide Wave’, their new album with French Montana, but also revealed their retirement plans as well as teasing a documentary.

Young Adz, of D-Block Europe, has teamed up with none other than the ‘Unforgettable’ star, French Montana, for one of the world's first-ever UK/US full-length projects.

DBE are one of the biggest groups the UK rap scene has to offer, with lots of fans attributing their music for a shift in the sound of British rap.

Young Adz. Picture: Global

From their debut in 2014, all the way up to what was called their last-ever tour, just last year, they have proven time and time again just how powerful their influence is.

Their latest album ‘PTSD 2’ was suggested to be their last project before they retired for good, but with the recent news of the joint album and tour with French Montana, the group is so back!

When the XTRA Breakfast hosts pointed out that the retirement seemed to be over, Young Adz said: “Retirement’s inevitable, isn’t it, but I think we need to, like, it’s weird cause like there’s so much happening behind the scenes. We need to go on this run, and then…”

Robert Bruce responded: “Then chat about the rest.”The rapper also teased a potential documentary in the making, following the story of DBE, which could be part of the behind-the-scenes work he teased earlier.

D-Block Europe. Picture: Getty Images

When Shayna-Marie suggested that the fans needed a documentary, the London-born rapper was in agreement.

He said: “No, we do. There's things in the works. Like, we got so much footage of, like, the journey from so long ago. You know what I’m trying to say?

He added: “To get the full picture to understand what DBE is. Like, where it came from, what this stuff even means. It’s not even an interview. It’s like, it’s a movie.

”So a potential film could be coming our way, covering the over a decade-long career.

Their project with French Montana drops in September 11th.