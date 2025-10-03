D Block Europe Tour 2025: How to get DBE tickets & dates

D Block Europe Tour 2025: How to get DBE tickets & dates. Picture: Alamy and Instagram via @dblock_europe

D Block Europe are back with their new album ‘PTSD 2’, surprising fans with a UK tour, coming to London, Manchester, Birmingham and more. How do you get tickets? And when do they go on sale? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

DBlock Europe trail new music video

D Block Europe are back and have surprised fans with a brand-new album as well as a UK tour, after originally suggesting they were splitting up at the end of 2025.

The latest album, ‘PTSD 2’, is out November 14th.

This release acts as a sequel to their popular 2019 release ‘PTSD’.

D Block Europe. Picture: Alamy

Young Adz and Dirtbike LB have gifted fans a surprise drop of the single ‘Wrongs’ off the upcoming album, as a taste of what is to come.

Since the group is reportedly splitting at the end of this year, and the tour is taking place in the Winter of 2025, how do you make sure you see them one last time?

Here are all the details.

What are the D-Block Europe ‘PTSD 2’ 2026 UK tour dates?

PTSD 2. Picture: Instagram via @dblock_europe

The UK Rap duo are taking over the UK later this year for what is set to be their last tour ever!D-Block are going all over the country – but where and when?

Sunday 23rd November | The SSE Arena | Belfast

Saturday 29th November | 3Arena | Dublin

Monday 1st December | OVO Hydro | Glasgow

Tuesday 2nd December | M&S Bank Arena | Liverpool

Thursday 4th December | BP Pulse Live | Birmingham

Saturday 6th December | Frist Direct Bank Arena | Leeds

Sunday 7th December | Motorpoint Arena | Nottingham

Tuesday 9th December | Co Op Live | Manchester

Friday 12th December | The Brighton Centre | Brighton

Sunday 14th December | Utilita Arena | Cardiff

Monday 15th December | The O2 | London

Tuesday 16th December | The O2 | London

How to get tickets to D-Block Europe’s ‘PTSD 2 ‘ tour dates?

PTSD 2 tour. Picture: Getty Images and Instagram

Young Adz and Dirtbike are sure to put on a show of a lifetime, playing their brand-new album as well as their all-time greatest hits.

So how do you make sure you are there?

Presale codes for all dates of the tour are accessible when a copy of their album is purchased from their official site.

They have to be ordered by 5pm on October 6th, with the presale itself at 10am on October 7th.

General sale has not yet been announced, but it should be revealed following presale.