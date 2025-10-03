D Block Europe Tour 2025: How to get DBE tickets & dates
3 October 2025, 11:58
D Block Europe are back with their new album ‘PTSD 2’, surprising fans with a UK tour, coming to London, Manchester, Birmingham and more. How do you get tickets? And when do they go on sale? Here are all the details.
D Block Europe are back and have surprised fans with a brand-new album as well as a UK tour, after originally suggesting they were splitting up at the end of 2025.
The latest album, ‘PTSD 2’, is out November 14th.
This release acts as a sequel to their popular 2019 release ‘PTSD’.
Young Adz and Dirtbike LB have gifted fans a surprise drop of the single ‘Wrongs’ off the upcoming album, as a taste of what is to come.
Since the group is reportedly splitting at the end of this year, and the tour is taking place in the Winter of 2025, how do you make sure you see them one last time?
Here are all the details.
What are the D-Block Europe ‘PTSD 2’ 2026 UK tour dates?
The UK Rap duo are taking over the UK later this year for what is set to be their last tour ever!D-Block are going all over the country – but where and when?
Sunday 23rd November | The SSE Arena | Belfast
Saturday 29th November | 3Arena | Dublin
Monday 1st December | OVO Hydro | Glasgow
Tuesday 2nd December | M&S Bank Arena | Liverpool
Thursday 4th December | BP Pulse Live | Birmingham
Saturday 6th December | Frist Direct Bank Arena | Leeds
Sunday 7th December | Motorpoint Arena | Nottingham
Tuesday 9th December | Co Op Live | Manchester
Friday 12th December | The Brighton Centre | Brighton
Sunday 14th December | Utilita Arena | Cardiff
Monday 15th December | The O2 | London
Tuesday 16th December | The O2 | London
How to get tickets to D-Block Europe’s ‘PTSD 2 ‘ tour dates?
Young Adz and Dirtbike are sure to put on a show of a lifetime, playing their brand-new album as well as their all-time greatest hits.
So how do you make sure you are there?
Presale codes for all dates of the tour are accessible when a copy of their album is purchased from their official site.
They have to be ordered by 5pm on October 6th, with the presale itself at 10am on October 7th.
General sale has not yet been announced, but it should be revealed following presale.