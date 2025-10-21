D-Block Europe songs in order of release

D-Block Europe songs in order of release. Picture: Getty Images

DBE are one of the most iconic contributors to the UK rap scene, taking the sound global. Their catalogue is huge, with features from Offset, Aitch and many more. But when did they start releasing music? And what tracks came first? Here are all the details.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

D-Block Europe are one of the greats of the UK rap scene, taking their sound global and collaborating with huge names.

Their discography is simply massive, featuring over 150 songs. They've collaborated with icons like Yxng Bane, Offset, Aitch, and Kodak Black, as well as many more.

Dirtbike LB and Young Adz have carved a path for themselves in the music scene, inspiring a whole generation.

DBE. Picture: Alamy

With tracks like 'Prada’ and ‘Darling’ solidifying their name – but where did it all begin?

They first collaborated in 2014, but what was their first song?

Here are all the details.

DBE. Picture: Getty Images