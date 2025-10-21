D-Block Europe songs in order of release

DBE are one of the most iconic contributors to the UK rap scene, taking the sound global. Their catalogue is huge, with features from Offset, Aitch and many more. But when did they start releasing music? And what tracks came first? Here are all the details.

D-Block Europe are one of the greats of the UK rap scene, taking their sound global and collaborating with huge names.

Their discography is simply massive, featuring over 150 songs. They've collaborated with icons like Yxng Bane, Offset, Aitch, and Kodak Black, as well as many more.

Dirtbike LB and Young Adz have carved a path for themselves in the music scene, inspiring a whole generation.

DBE
DBE. Picture: Alamy

With tracks like 'Prada’ and ‘Darling’ solidifying their name – but where did it all begin?

They first collaborated in 2014, but what was their first song?

Here are all the details.

DBE
DBE. Picture: Getty Images

  1. 3 Gutta Remix, Pt. 2 (ft. Abra Cadabra & K Trap) (2017)

    3 Gutta Remix
    3 Gutta Remix. Picture: Album artwork

  2. Love of the Money (2017)

    Love of the Money
    Love of the Money. Picture: Album artwork

  3. Trap House (2017) (ft. Kb)

    Trap House
    Trap House. Picture: Album artwork

  4. Finding You (ft. Don Andre) (2017)

    Finding You
    Finding You. Picture: Album artwork

  5. Large Amounts (2017)

    Large Amounts
    Large Amounts. Picture: Album artwork

  6. Trophy (ft. not3s) (2017)

    Trophy
    Trophy. Picture: Album artwork

  7. Favourite Girl (ft. Young T & Bugsey) (2018)

    Favourite Girl
    Favourite Girl. Picture: Album artwork

  8. The Shard (2018)

    The Shard
    The Shard. Picture: Album artwork

  9. Mazzaleen (2018)

    Mazzaleen
    Mazzaleen. Picture: Album artwork

  10. Any Minute Now (ft. Yxng Bane) (2018)

    Any Minute Now
    Any Minute Now. Picture: Album artwork
    1. Gucci Mane
    2. Flights
    3. Cocktail
    4. Life
    5. Real Lovw
    6. ILY (Interlude)
    7. Better Than Yours
    8. Work
    9. Away
    10. Rap Saved Me

  11. nAS*ty (ft. Lil Pino) (2018)

    nAS*ty
    nAS*ty. Picture: Album artwork

  12. Home Alone (2019)

    Home Alone
    Home Alone. Picture: Album artwork
    1. Intro (ft. Lil Pino)
    2. Kitchen Kings
    3. Running Man
    4. Buss It Down
    5. I Remember
    6. Careful
    7. Kettle Pouring
    8. Dreads in Plats
    9. Keeper (ft. Nafe Smallz)
    10. In Pain Season
    11. Your Strong
    12. Smoking
    13. Feedback
    14. Luke Cage
    15. She Wants Love
    16. This Love (ft. Lil Pino)
    17. Bank Roll
    18. Home Alone (ft. Swarmz, Deano)
    19. Gold (ft. Lil Pino)

  13. PTSD (2019)

    PTSD
    PTSD. Picture: Album artwork
    1. (Intro skit)
    2. Intro
    3. Darling
    4. Home P***y
    5. Thug
    6. Adore Me
    7. Playing for Keeps (ft. Dave)
    8. Outside
    9. Number 29
    10. Bando On The Satnav
    11. Repentance (ft. Jack Boy)
    12. Ain't Chanelle
    13. Nookie (ft. Lil Baby
    14. Heart Safe (ft. AJ Tracey)
    15. Pretty Little Nike Airs (ft. Yxng Bane)
    16. Different
    17. Paid The Price
    18. Thoughts (ft. Krept & Konan)
    19. The Bag (ft. K-Trap)
    20. Last Night in Barcelona
    21. Whole Summer (ft. Chip)
    22. Birth Sign
    23. Back To Back (ft. M Huncho)
    24. No Cap 2
    25. Cartier Frames
    26. 808 (ft. Yxng Bane)
    27. Love
    28. Outro

  14. Street Trauma (2019)

    Street Trauma
    Street Trauma. Picture: Album artwork
    1. Creeo
    2. Bando Boy
    3. Change
    4. No Cellular Site
    5. Molly World
    6. Jeffery Carter
    7. Pain Game
    8. UK Gossip
    9. Gloria
    10. Prescription Drugs
    11. Set In Stone
    12. Miley
    13. Dismissive
    14. Monster
    15. Beautiful
    16. I Just

  15. Madow Like (2020)

    Madow Like
    Madow Like. Picture: Album artwork

  16. The Blue Print - Us Vs. Them (2020)

    The Blue Print
    The Blue Print. Picture: Album artwork
    1. Destiny
    2. Birds Are Chirping
    3. Cartier Rings
    4. Shame On Me
    5. Top Thai
    6. Michelin Star
    7. We Won
    8. Mr Mysterious
    9. Perkosex
    10. Last Night In Marbella
    11. Proud
    12. All The Time
    13. Plain Jane
    14. Whistle
    15. Codeine & Fashion
    16. Drunkf**kstupid
    17. Last Night In Paris
    18. Table Manners
    19. UFO (ft. Aitch)
    20. Blessed & Destined
    21. Ferrari Horses (ft. RAYE)
    22. Gulag (ft. Lil Pino)
    23. Tutorial
    24. Seashore (ft. SRNO)
    25. Big B
    26. Only Fans
    27. Free 22
    28. GS9
    29. Pure

  17. Lake 29 (2021)

    Lake 29
    Lake 29. Picture: Album artwork

  18. Home Alone 2 (2021)

    Home Alone 2
    Home Alone 2. Picture: Album artwork
    1. Intro
    2. Blood Diamonds
    3. No Competition
    4. Funny Bunny Nails
    5. Crypto's & Crime
    6. Chrome Hearts (ft. Offset)
    7. Money Can't Buy Heart
    8. Miskeen (ft. Jordan Morris, Tiny Boost)
    9. Black Sheep (ft. Lil Pino)
    10. Don't Go (ft. Wretch 32)
    11. Pay Attention
    12. ESTA Denied
    13. Squid Game
    14. Ski Dream
    15. U.K. Duty Paid
    16. Mood (ft. M Huncho)
    17. Overseas (ft. Central Cee)
    18. Love Is Blind
    19. Patek Pain
    20. Be Polite (ft. Tion Wayne)
    21. Make You Smile (ft. AJ Tracey)
    22. Desire
    23. Kevin McCallister (ft. Lil Pino)

  19. Lap 5 (2022)

    Lap 5
    Lap 5. Picture: Album artwork
    1. If I Ruled The World
    2. Conor McGregor
    3. She's Not Anyone
    4. 4 The Win
    5. Buy It Plain/ Flowers
    6. I Really Miss You
    7. Bankroll Got Bigger
    8. Pass The Parcel
    9. Proud Of Me
    10. Bando Baby Diaries
    11. Half Time
    12. Fantasy
    13. Elegant & Gang (ft. Gost Killer Track)
    14. Lonely Lovers (ft. Ed Sheeran)
    15. Man In The Mirror
    16. Black Beatles

  20. Barbie (2023)

    Barbie
    Barbie. Picture: Album artwork

  21. 1 on 1 (2023)

    1 on 1
    1 on 1. Picture: Album artwork

  22. DBE World (2023)

    DBE World
    DBE World. Picture: Album artwork
    1. Intro (Changes)
    2. Side Effects
    3. Hush Lil Baby
    4. Kettle Blue
    5. No More This Time (ft. Chip)
    6. Potential
    7. 4 And A Baby
    8. Keith Lemon
    9. NPC's (IPP)
    10. Operation Fortress (ft. Headie One)
    11. Pirellie
    12. Navy Seal
    13. Crying In Chanel
    14. Lottery Love
    15. Tennis (ft. OHGESESY)
    16. Forest
    17. Domino's In Order - Interlude
    18. She Like Me (ft. Aitch)
    19. Pakistan (ft. Clavish)
    20. Drums On Safe
    21. Styrofoam (ft. K-Trap)
    22. Right By The Sink (ft. M Huncho)
    23. Submarine
    24. Obsessed

  23. Prada (ft. RAYE, cassö) (2023)

    Prada
    Prada. Picture: Album artwork

  24. Rolling Stone (2024)

    Rolling Stone
    Rolling Stone. Picture: Album artwork
    1. I Need It Now
    2. Go Go Gang
    3. Poisonous Tongue
    4. Girls Love Lies
    5. Bando Aiko
    6. Pink Lemonade (ft. Yxng Bane)
    7. Still Outside
    8. Eagle
    9. Skims
    10. Gassed Up Like Esso
    11. Metro Bank
    12. Not All Heroes Wear Capes
    13. Lady In Hermes
    14. Badgalriri
    15. Still Play Valorant (ft. Kodak Black)

  25. KiKi (What Would Drizzy Say?) (2024)

    KiKi (What Would Drizzy Say?)
    KiKi (What Would Drizzy Say?). Picture: Album artwork

  26. City Girls/Trackstar (ft. Yxng Bane)(2024)

    KiKi (What Would Drizzy Say?)
    KiKi (What Would Drizzy Say?). Picture: Album artwork

  27. Won't Ever Know (ft. 9Goddy) (2024)

    Won't Ever Know
    Won't Ever Know. Picture: Album artwork

  28. Ski Talk (2025)

    Ski Talk
    Ski Talk. Picture: Album artwork

  29. Euro Nights (2025)

    Euro Nights
    Euro Nights. Picture: Album artwork

  30. Destiny's Child (2025)

    Destiny's Child
    Destiny's Child. Picture: Album artwork

  31. Ski Flow (2025)

    Ski Flow
    Ski Flow. Picture: Album artwork

  32. Pour The Maka (2025)

    Pour The Maka
    Pour The Maka. Picture: Album artwork

  33. Wrongs (2025)

    Wrongs
    Wrongs. Picture: Album artwork

