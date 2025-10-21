D-Block Europe songs in order of release
21 October 2025, 12:07
DBE are one of the most iconic contributors to the UK rap scene, taking the sound global. Their catalogue is huge, with features from Offset, Aitch and many more. But when did they start releasing music? And what tracks came first? Here are all the details.
Listen to this article
D-Block Europe are one of the greats of the UK rap scene, taking their sound global and collaborating with huge names.
Their discography is simply massive, featuring over 150 songs. They've collaborated with icons like Yxng Bane, Offset, Aitch, and Kodak Black, as well as many more.
Dirtbike LB and Young Adz have carved a path for themselves in the music scene, inspiring a whole generation.
With tracks like 'Prada’ and ‘Darling’ solidifying their name – but where did it all begin?
They first collaborated in 2014, but what was their first song?
Here are all the details.
-
3 Gutta Remix, Pt. 2 (ft. Abra Cadabra & K Trap) (2017)
-
Love of the Money (2017)
-
Trap House (2017) (ft. Kb)
-
Finding You (ft. Don Andre) (2017)
-
Large Amounts (2017)
-
Trophy (ft. not3s) (2017)
-
Favourite Girl (ft. Young T & Bugsey) (2018)
-
The Shard (2018)
-
Mazzaleen (2018)
-
Any Minute Now (ft. Yxng Bane) (2018)
- Gucci Mane
- Flights
- Cocktail
- Life
- Real Lovw
- ILY (Interlude)
- Better Than Yours
- Work
- Away
- Rap Saved Me
-
nAS*ty (ft. Lil Pino) (2018)
-
Home Alone (2019)
- Intro (ft. Lil Pino)
- Kitchen Kings
- Running Man
- Buss It Down
- I Remember
- Careful
- Kettle Pouring
- Dreads in Plats
- Keeper (ft. Nafe Smallz)
- In Pain Season
- Your Strong
- Smoking
- Feedback
- Luke Cage
- She Wants Love
- This Love (ft. Lil Pino)
- Bank Roll
- Home Alone (ft. Swarmz, Deano)
- Gold (ft. Lil Pino)
-
PTSD (2019)
- (Intro skit)
- Intro
- Darling
- Home P***y
- Thug
- Adore Me
- Playing for Keeps (ft. Dave)
- Outside
- Number 29
- Bando On The Satnav
- Repentance (ft. Jack Boy)
- Ain't Chanelle
- Nookie (ft. Lil Baby
- Heart Safe (ft. AJ Tracey)
- Pretty Little Nike Airs (ft. Yxng Bane)
- Different
- Paid The Price
- Thoughts (ft. Krept & Konan)
- The Bag (ft. K-Trap)
- Last Night in Barcelona
- Whole Summer (ft. Chip)
- Birth Sign
- Back To Back (ft. M Huncho)
- No Cap 2
- Cartier Frames
- 808 (ft. Yxng Bane)
- Love
- Outro
-
Street Trauma (2019)
- Creeo
- Bando Boy
- Change
- No Cellular Site
- Molly World
- Jeffery Carter
- Pain Game
- UK Gossip
- Gloria
- Prescription Drugs
- Set In Stone
- Miley
- Dismissive
- Monster
- Beautiful
- I Just
-
Madow Like (2020)
-
The Blue Print - Us Vs. Them (2020)
- Destiny
- Birds Are Chirping
- Cartier Rings
- Shame On Me
- Top Thai
- Michelin Star
- We Won
- Mr Mysterious
- Perkosex
- Last Night In Marbella
- Proud
- All The Time
- Plain Jane
- Whistle
- Codeine & Fashion
- Drunkf**kstupid
- Last Night In Paris
- Table Manners
- UFO (ft. Aitch)
- Blessed & Destined
- Ferrari Horses (ft. RAYE)
- Gulag (ft. Lil Pino)
- Tutorial
- Seashore (ft. SRNO)
- Big B
- Only Fans
- Free 22
- GS9
- Pure
-
Lake 29 (2021)
-
Home Alone 2 (2021)
- Intro
- Blood Diamonds
- No Competition
- Funny Bunny Nails
- Crypto's & Crime
- Chrome Hearts (ft. Offset)
- Money Can't Buy Heart
- Miskeen (ft. Jordan Morris, Tiny Boost)
- Black Sheep (ft. Lil Pino)
- Don't Go (ft. Wretch 32)
- Pay Attention
- ESTA Denied
- Squid Game
- Ski Dream
- U.K. Duty Paid
- Mood (ft. M Huncho)
- Overseas (ft. Central Cee)
- Love Is Blind
- Patek Pain
- Be Polite (ft. Tion Wayne)
- Make You Smile (ft. AJ Tracey)
- Desire
- Kevin McCallister (ft. Lil Pino)
-
Lap 5 (2022)
- If I Ruled The World
- Conor McGregor
- She's Not Anyone
- 4 The Win
- Buy It Plain/ Flowers
- I Really Miss You
- Bankroll Got Bigger
- Pass The Parcel
- Proud Of Me
- Bando Baby Diaries
- Half Time
- Fantasy
- Elegant & Gang (ft. Gost Killer Track)
- Lonely Lovers (ft. Ed Sheeran)
- Man In The Mirror
- Black Beatles
-
Barbie (2023)
-
1 on 1 (2023)
-
DBE World (2023)
- Intro (Changes)
- Side Effects
- Hush Lil Baby
- Kettle Blue
- No More This Time (ft. Chip)
- Potential
- 4 And A Baby
- Keith Lemon
- NPC's (IPP)
- Operation Fortress (ft. Headie One)
- Pirellie
- Navy Seal
- Crying In Chanel
- Lottery Love
- Tennis (ft. OHGESESY)
- Forest
- Domino's In Order - Interlude
- She Like Me (ft. Aitch)
- Pakistan (ft. Clavish)
- Drums On Safe
- Styrofoam (ft. K-Trap)
- Right By The Sink (ft. M Huncho)
- Submarine
- Obsessed
-
Prada (ft. RAYE, cassö) (2023)
-
Rolling Stone (2024)
- I Need It Now
- Go Go Gang
- Poisonous Tongue
- Girls Love Lies
- Bando Aiko
- Pink Lemonade (ft. Yxng Bane)
- Still Outside
- Eagle
- Skims
- Gassed Up Like Esso
- Metro Bank
- Not All Heroes Wear Capes
- Lady In Hermes
- Badgalriri
- Still Play Valorant (ft. Kodak Black)
-
KiKi (What Would Drizzy Say?) (2024)
-
City Girls/Trackstar (ft. Yxng Bane)(2024)
-
Won't Ever Know (ft. 9Goddy) (2024)
-
Ski Talk (2025)
-
Euro Nights (2025)
-
Destiny's Child (2025)
-
Ski Flow (2025)
-
Pour The Maka (2025)
-
Wrongs (2025)