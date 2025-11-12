D-Block Europe PTSD 2: When is it dropping, tracklist & features

D-Block Europe PTSD 2: When is it dropping, tracklist & features. Picture: Alamy

D-Block Europe are embarking on their tour this winter 2025, stopping off in Birmingham and more. Their supposed last-ever album, ‘PTSD 2’ is dropping sooner than ever. But when is the release date? Who is on the album? And what songs are there? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

D-Block Europe announced their ‘PTSD 2’ album and UK tour earlier this year, stopping in Birmingham, London, and so much more, with tickets almost sold out, for what is rumoured to be the group's last-ever tour as a group, before their reported retirement.

The duo have a cult following of some of the most dedicated fans, supporting them from their early projects like ‘PTSD’ to ‘DBE World’.

The upcoming album is stacked with some of the greatest representatives of the UK Rap scene, as well as some icons from around the world.

D-Block Europe. Picture: Alamy

‘PTSD 2’ is sure to make a statement, with it potentially being their last, the group are hoping to make a lasting mark with this next project.

So, when is it coming out? Who else is featured on it? And what songs are there?

Here is everything you need to know.

When is DBE’s new album, ‘PTSD 2’, release date?

PTSD 2. Picture: Getty Images

The album’s name pays homage to their OG album and classic ‘PTSD’, which could mean it is coming with a similar vibe.Young Adz and Dirtbike are known to make great albums, and this one should be no different.

They announced the project at the beginning of October 2025, with little promo and a swift release date.

‘PTSD 2’ is arriving on November 14th!

Who is featuring on DBE’s new album, ‘PTSD 2’?

PTSD 2 features. Picture: Instagram via @dblockeurope

The collaborators on the new album are impressive, with 10 features!From old collaborators like Lil Tjay, to some new exciting ones, fans are sure to be satisfied.

The features include: Bay Swag, Rich The Kid, Lil Tjay, French Montana, Lil Baby, Central Cee, Skepta, Nemzzz, Nafe Smallz ,and Popcaan.

With some iconic names in the mix, it’s looking like an iconic drop from Young Adz and Dirtbike.

What is the track list for DBE’s new album, ‘PTSD 2’?

DBE. Picture: Getty Images

With ‘PTSD 2’ potentially being D-Block Europe’s last album, they are not messing around.As usual, with their albums usually featuring over 20 tracks, this one is no different.

The songs are:

Intro Skit (PTSD 2)

Unbreakable

Princess Diana

Wrongs ft. Lil Tjay

Colosseum

Put Her On

Mill On A Break-Up

Bad Luck

Fetty Wap

Take Advantage

Die In This Wraith

Just Took A Raid

Yurr ft. Central Cee

Asthma

Keys

Right With The Money

NFL

Private Flights

Super Saiyan

If I Was Rich Enough

Night In The Fiat

Asking Questions

Morals Over Motion

Swimming In Her

Dennis The Menace

Still Together

Ski Talk

Perfomante Pain ft. Rich The Kid

Cartier