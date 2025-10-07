D-Block Europe: Who are all the members of DBE?

7 October 2025, 16:48

D-Block Europe: Who are all the members of DBE?
D-Block Europe: Who are all the members of DBE? Picture: Getty Images and Spotify

D-Block Europe are back with their latest album drop, ‘PTSD 2’, announcing a UK tour before they officially retire at the end of the year. But how many members are in the group? And who are they? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

DBlock Europe trail new music video

D-Block Europe have been around since 2014, creating waves in the UK Rap scene with their iconic hits ‘Darling’ and ‘Overseas’, generating over 3 billion streams in their career, their impact so big they are able to do their biggest ever UK tour to date, 10 years on.

The South London group has gone global, collaborating with American artists Kodak Black and Offset from Migos.

D-Block Europe
D-Block Europe. Picture: Alamy

Their influence is undeniable, and they have done it all under their own label, D-Block Europe Label, making their success even more impressive.

Whilst their frontman, Young Adz, is the main face of the group, less is known about the group itself.

They also aren’t the only D-Block to exist, with their namesake being an American rap group, D-Block, featuring Jadakiss, giving their blessing with the name.

DBE
DBE. Picture: Alamy

Some confusion among the members also comes from that other group.

But how many members are there actually?

Here are all the details.

How many members are in D-Block Europe?

DBE
DBE. Picture: Getty Images

DBE, despite its magnitude, is actually a very small group, consisting of just two members.

Since the duo’s creation in 2014, it has consisted only of its two members, Young Adz and Dirtbike Lb.

There was a time that their consistent collaborator, Lil Pino was an ‘unofficial’ member, but he was never solidified as a member of the group.

Young Adz is 30 years old and started making music as a solo artist prior to the formation of the group.

Dirtbike is 28 years old, and is known to be a bit more private and media-shy which is why Adz often takes more of a public-facing role.

DBE on stage with Lil Pino
DBE on stage with Lil Pino. Picture: Getty Images

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Kwn’s ‘with all due respect’ concert setlist: What songs will she perform?

Kwn’s ‘with all due respect’ concert setlist: What songs will she perform?

Inside Cardi B’s divorce from Offset & how much spousal support she’ll pay

Inside Cardi B’s divorce from Offset & how much spousal support she’ll pay

Stefon Diggs breaks silence amid Cardi B and Nicki Minaj beef

Stefon Diggs breaks silence amid Cardi B and Nicki Minaj beef

How many followers has Nicki Minaj lost amid Cardi B beef?

How many followers has Nicki Minaj lost amid Cardi B beef?

Trending

Nicki Minaj's complete dating history: from Safaree Samuels to Kenneth Petty

Nicki Minaj's complete dating history: from husband Kenneth Petty to Safaree Samuels

Nicki Minaj

Capital XTRA's Black Champions Podcast: How to listen & what it’s about

Capital XTRA's Black Champions Podcast: How to listen & what it’s about

Gunna’s Wun World Tour 2026: UK dates & ticket prices

Gunna’s Wun World Tour 2026: UK dates & ticket prices

Latto addresses ‘pregnancy’ rumours after confirming 21 Savage relationship

Latto addresses ‘pregnancy’ rumours after confirming 21 Savage relationship

Keith Powers & Ryan Destiny: How long have they been together amid engagement?

Keith Powers & Ryan Destiny: How long have they been together amid engagement?

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
30 Years of UK Garage

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working