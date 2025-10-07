D-Block Europe: Who are all the members of DBE?

D-Block Europe: Who are all the members of DBE? Picture: Getty Images and Spotify

D-Block Europe are back with their latest album drop, ‘PTSD 2’, announcing a UK tour before they officially retire at the end of the year. But how many members are in the group? And who are they? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article Loading audio...

DBlock Europe trail new music video

D-Block Europe have been around since 2014, creating waves in the UK Rap scene with their iconic hits ‘Darling’ and ‘Overseas’, generating over 3 billion streams in their career, their impact so big they are able to do their biggest ever UK tour to date, 10 years on.

The South London group has gone global, collaborating with American artists Kodak Black and Offset from Migos.

D-Block Europe. Picture: Alamy

Their influence is undeniable, and they have done it all under their own label, D-Block Europe Label, making their success even more impressive.

Whilst their frontman, Young Adz, is the main face of the group, less is known about the group itself.

They also aren’t the only D-Block to exist, with their namesake being an American rap group, D-Block, featuring Jadakiss, giving their blessing with the name.

DBE. Picture: Alamy

Some confusion among the members also comes from that other group.

But how many members are there actually?

Here are all the details.

How many members are in D-Block Europe?

DBE. Picture: Getty Images

DBE, despite its magnitude, is actually a very small group, consisting of just two members.

Since the duo’s creation in 2014, it has consisted only of its two members, Young Adz and Dirtbike Lb.

There was a time that their consistent collaborator, Lil Pino was an ‘unofficial’ member, but he was never solidified as a member of the group.

Young Adz is 30 years old and started making music as a solo artist prior to the formation of the group.

Dirtbike is 28 years old, and is known to be a bit more private and media-shy which is why Adz often takes more of a public-facing role.