When are the D-Block Europe concerts & what time do they finish? Picture: Alamy

D-Block are back for what could be their last tour ever! ‘PTSD 2’ is supposedly their last ever album, according to rumours, and their tour is expected to sell out. So, how do you make sure you don’t miss a thing? When do the concerts start? And how long are the rap duo on stage for? Here is everything you need to know.

D-Block Europe are embarking on what is reportedly their last tour ever before they allegedly ‘retire’, with their latest album ‘PTSD 2’ dropping later this year.

Tickets went on sale on October 12th and are selling fast! The group even adding an extra date.

Fans are super excited to see the duo on stage again, following their last tour with ‘Rolling Stone’.

So, how do you make sure you are there at the best time? And get the best view?

Here are all the details.

D-Block Europe. Picture: Getty Images

When are the DBE concerts?

Young Adz and Dirtbike LB are touring up and down the country, even taking to the stage in Ireland for two dates.

Sunday 23rd November | The SSE Arena | Belfast

NEW DATE | Friday 28th November | 3Arena | Dublin

Saturday 29th November | 3Arena | Dublin

Monday 1st December | OVO Hydro | Glasgow

Tuesday 2nd December | M&S Bank Arena | Liverpool

DBE. Picture: Getty Images

Thursday 4th December | BP Pulse Live | Birmingham

Saturday 6th December | Frist Direct Bank Arena | Leeds

Sunday 7th December | Motorpoint Arena | Nottingham

Tuesday 9th December | Co Op Live | Manchester

Friday 12th December | The Brighton Centre | Brighton

Sunday 14th December | Utilita Arena | Cardiff

Monday 15th December | The O2 | London

Tuesday 16th December | The O2 | London

PTSD 2 Tour. Picture: Instagram via @dblock_europe

What time does the DBE concert start?

DBE fans are eager to see the group on stage for what is set to be a legendary performance.

Most of the venues on the tour have their doors opening between 18:00 and 18:30.

This would mean that a support act would normally take to the stage around 19:30-20:00.

The opening artist is yet to be revealed!

Venue curfews are around 23:00, so it is safe to assume DBE will be taking to the stage around 20:30-21:00.

D-Block Europe. Picture: Alamy

What time does the DBE concert finish?

The concert is set to include the latest ‘PTSD 2’ drop as well as their all-time biggest hits.

Anticipating the album to include 1 hour and 30 minutes of hits, fans can assume the rap duo will be on stage for approximately two hours.

This means the group will presumably finish just before 23:00, because of venue curfews.