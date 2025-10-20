D-Block Europe concert 2025 setlist: All the DBE songs fans want to see live
20 October 2025, 16:59
D-Block Europe are back and better than ever with their upcoming album and tour ‘PTSD 2’. Young Adz and Dirtbike LB are returning to London, Birmingham, Manchester, and many more– but what will they perform? Here are all the details.
D-Block Europe are returning to the stage this Winter, in what is rumoured to be their last tour before retiring, on their ‘PTSD 2’ tour.
The UK rap duo have soundtracked a generation with their hits featuring artists like Aitch, Central Cee, and Lil Tjay.
Young Adz and Ditrtbike LB are touring up and down the UK, stopping in London, Birmingham, Dublin, and many more.
With this potentially being their last run, they are sure to put on a great show – but what is the setlist?
Here is everything you need to know.
D-Block Europe 2025 ‘PTSD 2’ tour setlist
Fans are prepping for the fast-incoming gigs, with DBE predicted to be playing the brand new album, which is yet to be released, and their all-time greatest hits.
Here is a speculative setlist curated featuring their most-loved tracks, as well as leaving space for the incoming album.
There is also potential for them to bring some of their famous collaborators out, including Clavish, Aitch, and many more which fans have started to share their hopes for online.
Prada
Overseas
Darling
Ferrari Horses
UFO
Kitchen Kings
Make You Smille
Home P***y
naSSSty
Pakistan
Elegant & Gang
Desire
Rocket Science
Kevin McCallister
Nookie
Proud
She’s Not Anyone
No Competition
Outside
Drunkf**kstupid
Thug
Gucci Man
Large Amounts
Keeper
Eagle
So, whilst this is a speculative list so far, when the album drops on November 14th, we shall update to feature the latest drop.