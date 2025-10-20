D-Block Europe concert 2025 setlist: All the DBE songs fans want to see live

D-Block Europe concert 2025 setlist: All the DBE songs fans want to see live. Picture: Alamy and Instagram

D-Block Europe are back and better than ever with their upcoming album and tour ‘PTSD 2’. Young Adz and Dirtbike LB are returning to London, Birmingham, Manchester, and many more– but what will they perform? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

D-Block Europe are returning to the stage this Winter, in what is rumoured to be their last tour before retiring, on their ‘PTSD 2’ tour.

The UK rap duo have soundtracked a generation with their hits featuring artists like Aitch, Central Cee, and Lil Tjay.

Young Adz and Ditrtbike LB are touring up and down the UK, stopping in London, Birmingham, Dublin, and many more.

With this potentially being their last run, they are sure to put on a great show – but what is the setlist?

Here is everything you need to know.

D-Block Europe 2025 ‘PTSD 2’ tour setlist

Fans are prepping for the fast-incoming gigs, with DBE predicted to be playing the brand new album, which is yet to be released, and their all-time greatest hits.

Here is a speculative setlist curated featuring their most-loved tracks, as well as leaving space for the incoming album.

There is also potential for them to bring some of their famous collaborators out, including Clavish, Aitch, and many more which fans have started to share their hopes for online.

Prada

Overseas

Darling

Ferrari Horses

UFO

Kitchen Kings

Make You Smille

Home P***y

naSSSty

Pakistan

Elegant & Gang

Desire

Rocket Science

Kevin McCallister

Nookie

Proud

She’s Not Anyone

No Competition

Outside

Drunkf**kstupid

Thug

Gucci Man

Large Amounts

Keeper

Eagle

So, whilst this is a speculative list so far, when the album drops on November 14th, we shall update to feature the latest drop.