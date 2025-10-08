D-Block Europe 2025 tour merch: Where to buy & how much it is

DBE have announced their final tour before their rumoured retirement, also announcing their upcoming album ‘PTSD 2’. But how do you make sure you're kitted out in the best merch for their concerts? Here are all the details.

D-Block Europe have previously teased they are retiring at the end of 2025, following what’s rumoured to be their last tour and final album ‘PTSD 2’, but how do you get your merch whilst you can?

The UK Rap duo have made such an impact on the music scene, paving the way for lots of other British artists to break the US.

With hit tracks like ‘Prada’ and ‘Overseas’ still getting plays to this day.

Young Adz and Dirtbike LB are sure to put on the biggest performance of their careers in what is set to be the biggest victory lap yet!

So, how do you make sure you are wearing their merch to celebrate?

The group has a selection of t-shirts, hoodies, and accessories available on their official site.

Fans are able to buy through this site.

Prices range from as little as £5 to £100.DBE’s tour starts in November of this year, as they tour up and down the country.

So if you want to celebrate in style, make sure you're ready to purchase prior to the shows.