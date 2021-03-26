Who is Cydney Christine? Age, height, boyfriend & Instagram revealed

26 March 2021, 15:03

Who is Cydney Christine? Age, height, boyfriend & Instagram revealed
Who is Cydney Christine? Age, height, boyfriend & Instagram revealed. Picture: Instagram

The social media star has been spotted on a date with singer Trey Songz. Here's everything we know about Cydney Christine.

Cydney Christine has been romantically linked to singer Trey Songz, after the pair were spotted on a date in Los Angeles, California.

Trey Songz dating history: from Lori Harvey to Megan Thee Stallion

The "Slow Motion" singer was pictured with his arm around Christine, as he stood behind her – with them both wearing masks outside. In another paparazzi photo, the model and Songz were sat at the dining table.

But, who is Trey Songz new flame, Cydney Christine?

  1. Who is Cydney Christine?

    Cydney Christine is a model and entrepreneur who was born in Los Angeles, California.

    She has modelled for well established brands and has amassed a huge social media following over the years. She is now represented by Wilhelmina Models.

    The Instagram star began uploading content on the platform in November 2014.

    Cydney Christine
    Cydney Christine. Picture: Instagram

    Christine used to be friends with now-late rapper Nipsey Hussle.

    The model was featured in XXL Mag and The blog Patty Cakez, whom shared an article titled "We Can't Get Enough Of Cydney Christine On Instagram."

    Christine is also the CEO of the online shop known as Anaistine which specialises in furry sliders.

    She also is a producer and earned her first producer credit on Drake's “Money in the Grave.”

  2. How old is Cydney Christine?

    Cydney Christine is currently 23-years-old. She was born onJuly 21, 1997.

    Her birth zodiac sign is a Cancer.

  3. How tall is Cydney Christine?

    Cydney Christine is reportedly 178cm, making her 5"8.

    Cydney Christine is a model
    Cydney Christine is a model. Picture: Instagram

  4. What is Cydney Christine's Instagram?

    Cydney Christine's Instagram account handle is @cydneychristine. The model has over 633k followers on her account.

    She often shares selfies, photos from her model shoots and her making beats. Check out her Instagram below.

  5. Who is Cydney Christine's boyfriend?

    Cydney Christine is currently romantically linked to singer Trey Songz. The pair were spotted on a date in Los Angeles in March 2021.

    In September 2020, rapper Lil Bibby and Cydney Christine were rumoured to be dating after going on a baecation in Mexico.

    In September 2016, she was spotted at a basketball game with singer Chris Brown.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest News

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Who is Justin Laboy? Real name, age, height & Instagram revealed

Who is Justin Laboy? Real name, age, height & Instagram revealed
Drake 'Better World Fragrance House' candle line: everything we know

Drake 'Better World Fragrance House' candle line: everything we know

Drake

DaniLeigh fans worried after singer shares 'suicidal' Instagram post

DaniLeigh fans worried after singer shares 'suicidal' Instagram post
J Hus new album 2021: Release date, tracklist, features & more

J Hus new album 2021: release date, songs, tracklist, features & more

Trending

Trey Songz dating history: from Lori Harvey to Megan Thee Stallion

Trey Songz dating history: from Lori Harvey to Megan Thee Stallion

Trey Songz

Jordyn Woods sparks rumours she's engaged to Karl-Anthony Towns with 'cryptic' post

Jordyn Woods sparks rumours she's engaged to Karl-Anthony Towns with 'cryptic' post
Kendall Jenner responds to pregnancy rumours after cryptic Kris Jenner tweet.

Kendall Jenner responds to pregnancy rumours after cryptic Kris Jenner tweet
QUIZ: Is it an Usher or Chris Brown song title?

QUIZ: Is it an Usher or Chris Brown song title?

Quizzes

Justin Bieber reveals his top five favourite rappers

Justin Bieber reveals his top five favourite rappers