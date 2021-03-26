Who is Cydney Christine? Age, height, boyfriend & Instagram revealed

The social media star has been spotted on a date with singer Trey Songz. Here's everything we know about Cydney Christine.

Cydney Christine has been romantically linked to singer Trey Songz, after the pair were spotted on a date in Los Angeles, California.

The "Slow Motion" singer was pictured with his arm around Christine, as he stood behind her – with them both wearing masks outside. In another paparazzi photo, the model and Songz were sat at the dining table.

But, who is Trey Songz new flame, Cydney Christine?