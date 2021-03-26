Who is Cydney Christine? Age, height, boyfriend & Instagram revealed
26 March 2021, 15:03
The social media star has been spotted on a date with singer Trey Songz. Here's everything we know about Cydney Christine.
Cydney Christine has been romantically linked to singer Trey Songz, after the pair were spotted on a date in Los Angeles, California.
The "Slow Motion" singer was pictured with his arm around Christine, as he stood behind her – with them both wearing masks outside. In another paparazzi photo, the model and Songz were sat at the dining table.
But, who is Trey Songz new flame, Cydney Christine?
-
Who is Cydney Christine?
Cydney Christine is a model and entrepreneur who was born in Los Angeles, California.
She has modelled for well established brands and has amassed a huge social media following over the years. She is now represented by Wilhelmina Models.
The Instagram star began uploading content on the platform in November 2014.
Christine used to be friends with now-late rapper Nipsey Hussle.
The model was featured in XXL Mag and The blog Patty Cakez, whom shared an article titled "We Can't Get Enough Of Cydney Christine On Instagram."
Christine is also the CEO of the online shop known as Anaistine which specialises in furry sliders.
She also is a producer and earned her first producer credit on Drake's “Money in the Grave.”
-
How old is Cydney Christine?
Cydney Christine is currently 23-years-old. She was born onJuly 21, 1997.
Her birth zodiac sign is a Cancer.
-
How tall is Cydney Christine?
Cydney Christine is reportedly 178cm, making her 5"8.
-
What is Cydney Christine's Instagram?
Cydney Christine's Instagram account handle is @cydneychristine. The model has over 633k followers on her account.
She often shares selfies, photos from her model shoots and her making beats. Check out her Instagram below.
-
Who is Cydney Christine's boyfriend?
Cydney Christine is currently romantically linked to singer Trey Songz. The pair were spotted on a date in Los Angeles in March 2021.
In September 2020, rapper Lil Bibby and Cydney Christine were rumoured to be dating after going on a baecation in Mexico.
In September 2016, she was spotted at a basketball game with singer Chris Brown.