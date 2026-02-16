Exclusive

Curtis Pritchard teases Hollyoaks return & shares future on Love Island

Curtis Pritchard joined us for an exclusive interview at Capital XTRA to talk all things Love Island All Stars 2026. The recognisable face appeared for the fourth time, and he had a lot to get off his chest, teasing a possible return to Hollyoaks which he starred in alongside his brother, AJ Pritchard. Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Curtis Pritchard spoke to us on Capital XTRA about all things Love Island All Stars 2026, where the Islander appeared for the fourth time across all franchises.

The iconic Stoke castmate has had some of the most iconic moments in the show's history, from his ‘coffee and tea’ rant with ex, Amy Hart, to his flamboyant heart rate performances.

Curtis was a shock bombshell addition to this year's 2026 cast, having already appeared just last year on the second series of All Stars.

Haters love to hate on the Islander, but if it is one thing he is, it is an icon, always making a splash when he appears.

Curtis opened up about how he feels it is now officially the ‘end of an era’ with his Love Island journey.

He said: “I think it may possibly be the last one, I won’t lie, I’m 30 now, I turned 30 over the weekend, and I just feel like I’m in a position where I’ve got my life together in such a cool way.”

He continued: “I want somebody to be in it now, and to go along with everything I’m doing, and I don’t think I’m gonna find it on Love Island now. For me, it’s the end of an era now.”

So, whilst some fans may be disappointed that he won’t be appearing on our screens around the firepit, they can rest assured that there is still more to come from the reality star.

Not just ready to give up the showbiz world just yet, Curtis teased what other shows we could be seeing him on.

Curtis said: “Well, I mean, they never actually killed us off in Hollyoaks, let’s just say that, you never know you could see us back, but I doubt it with that performance, but you never know.”

Curtis, of course, referring to him and his brother’s meme-able performance in the soap drama.

While tempting fans with a comeback to the iconic show, he also mentioned an interest in three other popular shows, which we could definitely see the dancing star do well on.

11. when Curtis from Love Island went on Hollyoaks and gave us this GCSE drama performance pic.twitter.com/lat5t9YyI9 — thediyora.bluesky.social (@thediyora) December 29, 2021

He mentioned Traitors, I’m A Celeb, and of course, Strictly Come Dancing, which is fitting for his salsa moves.

Curtis did suggest he could be cast as either a celeb guest or as a professional on the dancing competition.

So, whilst we may not be seeing the 30-year-old on any more of the Love Island franchises, he could be popping up as a familiar face elsewhere, very soon.