Cristiano Ronaldo’s engagement ring for Georgina Rodriguez & how much it cost. Picture: Getty Images and Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo has proposed to the mother of his kids, Georgina Rodriguez, after being together for nine years. Fans are dazzled by the big rock on her ring finger, but how much did the ring actually cost?

By Shanai Dunglinson

Cristiano Ronaldo and his long-term partner, Georgina Rodriguez, are engaged after being together for over nine years!

They announced the exciting news to the model’s 68 million Instagram followers via a snap showing off the ring.

The couple has long been fighting off the pressure to marry, especially after the football star’s move to Saudi Arabia, where they initially weren’t allowed to live together outside of marriage.

But now they are on their way to marriage!

Cristiano Ronaldo & Georgina Rodriguez. Picture: Instagram via @georginarodriguez

She is the birth mother to two of his children, Alana Martina, 8, and Bella Esmerelda, 3.

However, she has acted as mother to the Al-Nassar player’s three other children, Eva Maria & Mateo Ronaldo, 7, and of course Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., 15.

Now, after the long relationship they have shared, Cristiano has splashed the cash on a showstopper of an engagement ring – But how much does it actually cost?

How much is the ring Cristiano Ronaldo gave to Georgina Rodriguez?

The ring. Picture: Instagram via @georginarodriguez

After moving across the globe and facing the many haters, fans were adamant that Georgina deserved an extravagant proposal.

The footballer is the highest-paid footballer in the world, estimated to be worth a whopping $1 billion (£743 million), allegedly earning $275 million (£204 million) a year.

Whilst the details of the intimate proposal have not yet been disclosed, we can only imagine the shock on the model’s face when she saw the huge diamond ring the star had picked out for his fiancée.

The exact pricing of the ring has not yet been revealed; however, jewellery experts have been estimating the cost, and it is shocking!

The Ronaldo family. Picture: Instagram via @georginarodriguez

The ring is estimated to be anywhere between 25-30 carats, which, by industry standards, is HUGE!

Supposedly weighing almost 15 grams. It is an oval-cut diamond and appears to have two smaller diamonds on either side of the star piece.

This places the ring at anywhere upwards of $5 million (£3.7 million).

And let’s not forget the hefty insurance that has to come with such a special piece, which is estimated to be anywhere from $150,000-$200,000 (£111,000-£148,000).

So, the couple is getting married and the model has something one-of-a-kind to celebrate their long-standing relationship!