What is the 'Crip Walk' dance? Serena Williams dance cameo at Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl halftime show explained

What is the 'Crip Walk' dance? Serena Williams dance cameo at Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl halftime show explained. Picture: Getty

What is the Crip Dance and what is the meaning behind Serena Williams' cameo at Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show? Here's it all debunked.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show performance has gone viral for numerous reasons - from that Drake diss to Serena Williams' unexpected cameo.

Lasting for a mere few seconds during his hit song Not Like Us, professional Tennis player Serena danced the Crip dance.

So, what exactly is the Crip dance and where did it come from and how does it relate to Kendrick Lamar? Here's everything you need to know.

Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show. Picture: Getty

What is the 'Crip Walk' dance?

The Crip Walk originated in Compton, California in the 1970s by a first generation Crip member.

The dance comprises of quick and intricate footwork, and is not the first time that the Super Bowl has paid homage to this.

Snoop Dogg led the Crip Walk dance back in 2022 in their hip-hop homage.

Samuel Jackson and Kendrick Lamar are seen onstage during Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Picture: Getty

What is the meaning behind the Crip Walk?

Serena Williams took to social media to share her reaction to the Crip Walk - "Man, I did not crip walk like that at Wimbledon. Oh, I would have been fined!”

She also said “Let’s go Super Bowl halftime??! I died a little!”

Both Kendrick Lamar and Serena Williams grew up in Compton, California, meaning there is extra significance behind the dance.

Serena Williams did the Crip Walk following her 2012 Olympic victory, but received criticism at the time, and some suggested it glamorised gang violence.

She seemed to have remembered the backlash after joking about it on social media after her cameo during Kendrick's performance.

Drake and Serena Williams were rumoured to have dated on-and-off during the 2010's , and she is clearly now team Kendrick.

Serena also did the dance when she won the Olympics in 2012. Picture: Getty

READ MORE KENDRICK LAMAR HERE: