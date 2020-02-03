Crazy Titch drops new song 'Voldemort' from prison, his first release in 16 years

3 February 2020, 12:19 | Updated: 3 February 2020, 12:21

Crazy Titch has been in prison since 2005 when he was sentenced to life for murder, but he's just dropped a brand new song.

As one of the most exciting Grime artists from the pioneering generation of the early noughties, Crazy Titch was projected to enjoy a huge career in the UK scene until he was convicted of murder back in 2005 and sentenced to life in prison.

After a petition emerged recently with the aim to get Crazy Titch another trial, the MC's first song in 16 years has now appeared on YouTube.

Titled 'Voldemort', Crazy Titch's first new single since 2004's 'Sing Along' begins with the sounds of police sirens before the East London MC takes to the mic once more.

Despite Titch rapping about being in jail, a note at the end of the video, 'Voldemort' is made up of recordings from Crazy Titch's back catalogue and it's also claimed that the rapper has nothing to do with its release.

The statement reads, 'This track and video is being released utilising Titch's back catalogue which we have the complete rights and access to. Crazy Titch has nothing to do with this and will not gain from this financially.'

The statement then calls on viewers to visit the change.org petition page, which is calling on the MC to be given a new trial for the murder he was convicted of in 2005.

'Voldemort' was posted the day before Crazy Titch's birthday on 31st January.

