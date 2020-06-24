Crazy Titch reveals murder trial "lies" in new interview from prison

Grime legend Crazy Titch is currently serving a 30-year prison sentence for murder after being sentenced in 2006.

In 2006 Crazy Titch, real name Carl Dobson was charged with the murder of Richard Holmes in Chingford as part of Joint Enterprise laws, despite the judge acknowledging that he was not the actual murderer.

15 years on since he was arrested, his family launched the #Justice4Titch petition amid calls for him to be given a retrial after what they claim are a combination of injustices. Now Titch himself has spoken about the petition for the first time.

Crazy Titch has addressed the #Justice4Titch petition. Picture: YouTube

In a new video, Crazy Titch says, "I don't really talk about my case but I feel like I'm gonna have to cos I don't know if people are taking the petition serious."

Addressing some of the many injustices his family have highlighted as part of the petition, Titch reveals, "There was things I was asking that wasn't happening that could easily prove my innocence or disprove some lies that was being told in court".

Titch reveals that his solicitors were shut down by the Law Society just weeks before his trial, amongst other things before he calls on people to sign the petition.

