Pubs and restaurants could be reopening next month

When will pubs reopen in the UK? Boris Johnson thinks it will be sooner than we thought. Picture: Getty

When will pubs and restaurants reopen in the UK? Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he's "optimistic" that you might be returning to your local sooner than you thought.

The UK is over two months into coronavirus lockdown and if there's one thing most of us are missing, it's sitting in your local beer garden in the sunshine with your pals.

But, good news! While most restaurants and hotel aren't expected to reopen until 4 July, it sounds like some beers gardens may possibly be ready to open much sooner.

Pubs could be making a comeback before most hotels and restaurants. Picture: Getty

When will pubs and restaurants reopen in the UK?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has asked scientists to see if the two-metre social distancing rule can be reduced in an effort to help get public transport and the hospitality sector back to normal.

"On hospitality… we are really trying to go as fast as we can. It is really difficult to bring forward hospitality measures in a way that involves social distancing," Johnson told MPs at the Commons Liaison Committee on Wednesday (27 May).

"But I am much more optimistic about that than I was. We may be able to do things faster than I previously thought."

He continued, "My own hope is that as we make progress in getting the virus down, in reducing the incidence, that we will be able to reduce that distance, which I think will be particularly valuable in transport and clearly the hospitality sector."

Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA), said many pubs would find it "impossible" to implement the two-metre rule, adding that jobs in pubs could be lost as fewer staff would be needed.

"‘Reopening in July will be great for those pubs who can meet the social distancing measures required by then," she said.

"However unless social distancing restrictions are reduced to the WHO’s (World Health Organisation) suggested one metre, two-thirds of pub jobs could be lost.

"It is vital that the Government allows pubs to reopen under those safe conditions in July, so that they can operate at a sustainable level and become pillars of the community once more. Under two-metre social distancing rules, pubs will have less space to operate with so will need less staff."

The update comes after various fast food chains in the UK have begun reopening their drive-thru and delivery options, including McDonalds, Nandos, KFC and Subway.