Nightclub reopening announcement sparks hilarious Shoreditch memes

The news of UK nightclubs potentially reopening this summer ignited hoards of tweets about Shoreditch nightlife.

Yesterday (22 Feb), it was announced that nightclubs in the UK are expected to open on the 21st June 2021, over a year since the first coronavirus lockdown.

Unlike pubs and restaurants, nightclubs have been unable to open since restrictions began last year, so the launch of the new prospective roadmap out of lockdown has got people pretty hyped.

As social media erupted with memes about clubbing and the long-awaited return of nights out, one area in particular sparked a hoard of hilarious tweets - East London's iconic hotspot, Shoreditch.

The bustling area has long been a nightlife favourite for Londoners, with its countless roster of popular clubs and bars, and the news of its doors reopening has got a lot of people imagining their first night out post-covid.

"Shoreditch is going to be an absolute war zone," tweeted one user. Another wrote, "come 21st of June I’ll be walking the streets of shoreditch at 09:00am."

Check out some of the funniest tweets below.

July: “we’ve now discovered a shoreditch variant of COVID-19” — RUM ROCKSTAR (@Sebby_LO) February 22, 2021

shoreditch gonna look like magaluf on the 21st just bare chaos and lipsing . catch me there — T 🤳🏾 (@BARB1ETlNGZ) February 22, 2021

I will shoreditch like I’ve never shoreditched before — Oberon. (@OnlyAlexHere) February 22, 2021

‘I won’t be clubbing on the 21st of June it’s a very irresponsible thing to do...’



Me in the middle of shoreditch:



pic.twitter.com/NTFed2RJVK — Timeline T (@Timeline2019) February 22, 2021

This gonna be me when I’m lining up in the queue outside B@1 in Shoreditch >>>> pic.twitter.com/Js5KiP8ExM — Pinero_Nana 🎭 🇱🇨🇱🇨🇱🇨 (@Pinero_Nana) February 22, 2021

Shoreditch is going to be an absolute war zone — Yaa. (@itsChan__) February 22, 2021

Me in the middle of shoreditch at 7am pic.twitter.com/XHsWXvMyeP — 🥂 (@raashidaaaa) February 22, 2021

6am. Shoreditch high street. 22nd June 2021. https://t.co/uBOQ6LtlW3 — CHRISSY (@ChristinaSVO) February 22, 2021

come 21st of June I’ll be walking the streets of shoreditch at 09:00am — 369🕊 (@mayzkgf) February 22, 2021

So, will nightclubs definitely be opening on June 21st? Well, like the rest of the roadmap out of lockdown, Prime Minster Boris Johnson has repeatedly said that the easing of all measures will be based on the data of diminishing cases.

Fingers crossed!