Applaud our NHS & front line heroes

Applaud Our NHS Heroes. Picture: Global

Thursday night at 8pm, the UK will once again make some noise for key workers around the country with another big clap.

Tomorrow night, on Capital XTRA, whilst we’re all doing our bit by staying at home – we’re going to take a minute out to applaud those who can’t stay home – because they’re out fighting the battle against Coronavirus.

Whether it’s those working in the NHS, or any of the key workers keeping the country moving – we want them to know how much the work they’re doing means to us.

So, we’ll be asking you to get your windows open, stand on your doorstep and put your hands together to Applaud The NHS & Our Front Line Heroes.

What time are people clapping for the NHS and other key workers?

The uK will collectively stand at their front doors, on their balconies and in their gardens and clap in appreciation for all the NHS staff and other key workers keeping the country going during the coronavirus pandemic at 8pm.

How long are people clapping the NHS and other key workers for?

When the clapping begins at 8pm on Thursday night, some people have been doing it for one 1 minute, whilst others have been spotted keeping their applause going for 2 minutes or even longer.

When is the next clap for the NHS and other key workers?

The nationwide applause for the NHS and other key workers takes place every Thursday evening at 8pm. It first began on Thursday 26th March 2020 and has continued each work during the coronavirus pandemic since.

The next date of the UK's applause is tomorrow, Thursday 9th April 2020.

Let us know if you’re going to be doing it and show us how your area is getting onvolved on Twitter!