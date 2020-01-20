Comme Des Garçons apologise after backlash over white models wearing cornrow wigs

Comme Des Garçons has "deeply and sincerely" apologised following the backlash. Picture: Getty/Instagram

The fashion house has issued an apology following the "cultural appropriation" backlash, over the white models in corn-row wigs.

Over the weekend, Japanese fashion brand Comme des Garçons was slammed after outfitting it's white runway models in corn-row braided wigs, during its recent menswear show at Paris Fashion Week.

Many critics took to social media to accuse the brand of "cultural appropriation", as the hairstyles depicted an historical styling of hair worn by black people.

On Sunday (Jan 19) The brand issued an official apology to Dazed, writing “The inspiration for the headpieces for Comme des Garçons menswear FW’20 show was the look of an Egyptian prince.

It was never ever our intention to disrespect or hurt anyone—we deeply and sincerely apologize [sic] for any offense it has caused.”

Julien d’Ys, who was responsible for the wigs, took to Instagram to share what inspired the style, also citing Tutankhamun and Ancient Egypt.

While, at first, d’Ys rejected the criticism as “stupide” in a comment, but as the backlash escalated, he posted an image of the boys wearing wigs and an apology.

“My inspiration for the Comme des Garçons show was Egyptian prince a look I found truly beautiful and inspirational. A look that was an hommage [sic].

"Never was it my intention to hurt or offend anyone, ever. If I did, I deeply apologize [sic].”

Many users have responded to the apology and still are not satisfied.

Comme Des Garcons Homme Plus : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2020-2021. Picture: Getty

One Instagram user wrote "Regardless of your intention, it is important to listen to marginalized people when they tell you your representation of their culture is offensive."

Another Instagram user wrote "Yes but it’s about how you execute it! Those wigs are trashy , cheap, and not appropriate to the specific hairline and models wearing them! Hire Egyptian models, and truly embrace the culture you are inspired by".

What do you think of the apology ?