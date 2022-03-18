Coi Leray and Nicki Minaj 'Blick Blick' lyrics meaning explained

Here's a breakdown of the lyrics to the track 'Blick Blick' by Coi Leray and Nicki Minaj

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Coi Leray and Nicki Minaj have released their long await collaboration named "Blick Blick" after a month of back-and-forth about its existence between Nicki, Coi and Coi's father Benzino.

Nicki stated on Twitter that she originally 'withdraw' her verse after Benzino leaked the existence of the song during a Clubhouse session. She took to Twitter earlier this week to explain why she changed her mind.

I did pull it. 🎀 but the label hit me going hard. But rlly I had a private convo w|coi & that’s what changed my mind. Not the label. I just felt bad that she was robbed of telling the world in her own way @ her own time. But that’s water under the bridge now. Good vibes all 2022 https://t.co/2aPqTzK3Lc — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) March 14, 2022

In the song, both Coi and Nick rap about their sexual tendencies on the upbeat, catchy tune before moving on to raving about jewellery and money. The track is as vibrant as its unusual cover, with the two MCs trading verses.

To celebrate the release of the track and the music video, here's a breakdown of the meanings behind the lyrics to the new single 'Blick Blick'.

A still from the 'Blick Blick' music video starring Coi Leray and Nicki Minaj. Picture: YouTube

"Pull up with a killer, he the Joker, I'm Harley (Brr)"

Making reference to The Joker and Harley Quinn, a lethal fictional couple from the DC Universe, this is also a reference to Nicki and her husband's 2019 Halloween photoshoot, where the pair dressed up as the superhero couple.

"Well, I just turned Mr. Patek into Richard Millie"

Here, Nicki is referring to her one-of-a-kind Richard Millie watch, which she completely customised and is reported to be worth a million dollars.

"Every nigga tryna pop, ain't the next Woo (Oop), Don't run up in my DM, R.I.P. to X, too (Ooh)"

In this line, Nicki is making reference to two late rappers – Pop Smoke and DMX. "Woo" was Pop Smoke's tagline, and his debut album was titled "Meet the Woo." She's also using the term DM, which stands for direct message to make a reference to DMX, hence the word play, DM & X.

"I created this shit, Tyler, Tyler, Tyler, Grab his mic and sing it, fa-la-la-la"

Using Tyler the Creator's name as a pun, Nicki is discusses how she helped to shape the female rap scene. She also compares a mic to a penis, so she snatches it and "sings" (basically performing oral sex).

What are the full lyrics to Coi Leray and Nicki Minaj's 'Blick Blick'?

[Chorus: Coi Leray]

I said, "Uh, push it, push it, click-click"

Yeah, pop up on a opp and watch it blick, blick

Yeah, uh, push it, push it, click, click

Yeah, pop up on an opp and watch it blick, blick



[Verse 1: Coi Leray]

Yeah, want a bad b***h like me? Keep on wishin', baby (Keep on wishin', baby)

Bust it open, first you gotta kiss it, baby (Bust it, gotta kiss it, uh)

Yeah, want another n***a, I go fishing, baby (I go fishing)

Yeah, I never let these broke a** n***as fix me, baby (Never let these n***as fix me, baby)

Yeah, I hop on top and ride that d**k, he actin' lazy

Get this p***y soakin' wet, it's drippin' like a navy

Yeah, yeah, I call him big daddy, he call me lil' baby (Uh)

They know I'm the shit, I need some tissue, baby

Ayy, hold up, hold up, hold up

All these diamonds different color, color, color

I done ran up all these commas, commas, commas

Eat the cookie like a Nutterbutter-butter-butter

Lick this p***y like just fa-la-la-la-la

Island ting, she a Bahama mama, mama

Do whatever for a dollar, dollar, dollar

Gucci snake up on my collar, collar, collar

Fuck that n***a, never gave that boy my number



[Chorus: Coi Leray]

Uh, push it, push it, click, click

Yeah, pop up on an opp and watch it blick, blick

Yeah, uh, push it, push it, click, click

Yeah, pop up on an opp and watch it blick, blick

I said, "Uh, push it, push it, click-click"

Yeah, pop up on a opp, watch it blick, blick

Yeah, uh, push it, push it, click-click

Yeah, pop up on a opp, watch it blick, blick

[Verse 2: Nicki Minaj]

Ayo

H**s ain't f**kin' with Barbie (Brr)

Tae did my pink, Bob Marley (Brr)

I got a whole army, ask Charlie

Pull up with a killer, he the Joker, I'm Harley (Brr)

Wrist on chunky Barbie (Barbie)

Me Onika Tanya (Tanya)

All these PR stunts, but b***h, you ain't Puertorriqueña ('Queña)

Fresh 'do, guess who? Drip, need a wetsuit

One and the two, give a f**k about the next few

Step one, cross me, there won't be a step two

Come through with some b****es that's bad

They gon' step, too

Every n***a tryna pop, ain't the next Woo (Oop)

Don't run up in my DM, R.I.P. to X, too (Ooh)

Check who?

N****s'll really spin your block if Queen send a text through

Textin' with Jeff Bezos (Bezos)

'Bout to cop new Dracos (Dracos)

Opps is on the block, we 'bout to spin it like tornadoes ('Nadoes)

I'm 'bout to put some Louis seats inside my Lambo' (Lambo')

You-you know you bad when you can pose from any angle (Angle)

He said he upgraded, L.O.L., did you really? (Really?)

Well, I just turned Mr. Patek into Richard Millie

Ayy, hold up, hold up, hold up

All these diamonds different color, color, color

I'm the leader b****es follow, follow, follow

I created this s**t, Tyler, Tyler, Tyler

Grab his mic and sing it, fa-la-la-la

[Chorus: Coi Leray]

Uh, push it, push it, click, click

Yeah, pop up on an opp and watch it blick, blick

Yeah, uh, push it, push it, click, click

Yeah, pop up on an opp and watch it blick, blick

I said, "Uh, push it, push it, click-click"

Yeah, pop up on a opp, watch it blick, blick

Yeah, uh, push it, push it, click-click

Yeah, pop up on a opp, watch it blick, blick