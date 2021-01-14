Who is CJ? What are the lyrics to the rapper's song 'Whoopty'?

Who is CJ?

CJ is an American rapper from Staten Island, New York. He is most known for his hot breakout single “Whoopty”, that she dropped last year summer.

The song became on of the biggest songs of the summer and went viral on all social media platforms.

The New York drill record continues to climb the Billboard Hot 100 chart peaking at No. 25.

CJ. Picture: Instagram

The rising star initially released 'Whoopty' on July 30 2020, before being re-released by Warner Records.

The rapper has gotten co-signs from Cardi B, French Montana, 50 Cent and Busta Rhymes.

Although the rapper is seeing success now, he has been rapping since he was 16 years-old, inspired by rappers like 50 Cent, Lil Wayne, Nas and Nelly.

On Wednesday (Jan 13) it was revealed CJ had signed a new music recording deal with Warner Records.

In an interview with Billboard, CJ spoke about signing his new deal and said “I just felt blessed at the moment, you know?”.

He continued “It was just the start of a new chapter. It comes with a lot of work, but I was ready for it. It was a blessed feeling.”

CJ went on to say, “We definitely sat down with a few other labels. A lot of labels were at the door knocking. I just feel like Warner had the best situation for me. It made perfect sense."