Award-winning Hollywood actress Cicely Tyson - who was known for portraying empowering African-American characters - has died aged 96.

Cicely Tyson, known for roles in 'Autobiography Of Miss Jane Pittman' and 'How To Get Away With Murder' has died at the age of 96, her manager said.

Tyson was a former fashion model, who built a solid on stage and screen career as an actress. The Hollywood star played many empowering African American characters during her seven decade career.

US pioneering actress, Tyson, won three Emmys, a SAG Award, a Tony and an honorary Academy Award.

Did Cicely Tyson pass away? On Thursday (Jan 28) Cicely reportedly died peacefully according to a statement. Larry Thompson, Tyson's manager, said: "I have managed Miss Tyson's career for over 40 years, and each year was a privilege and blessing." He continued: "Cicely thought of her new memoir as a Christmas tree decorated with all the ornaments of her personal and professional life." "Today she placed the last ornament, a star, on top of the tree." Thompson said.

What did Cicely Tyson die of? As of yet, there has been no official report revealing how Cicely Tyson passed away. In the statement released on Thursday, there was no cause of death was given. This article will be updated when more information becomes available. Hollywood pays tribute to actress Cicely Tyson. Picture: Getty

What was Cicely Tyson’s net worth at the time of her death? Cicely Tyson’s highest-grossing film was The Help, with a worldwide box-office earnings of a whopping $213.1 million. T The figure includes $169.7 million in domestic earnings and $43.4 million in international box-office earnings. Fried Green Tomatoes, also grossed $81.2 million in worldwide box office earnings, while Madea’s Family Reunion earmed $63.3 million in worldwide box office earnings. Another high grossing film Tyson starred in is Why Did I Get Married Too? which saw $60.8 million from box office earnings. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Cicely Tyson had an estimated net worth of $10 million at the time of her death. Cicely Tyson starred in ABC's series "How to Get Away with Murder" with Viola Davis. Picture: Getty

Does Cicely Tyson have children? Cicely Tyson's passing comes two days after her memoir was released – where she revealed she has a daughter. In her memoir 'Just As I Am', Tyson talks about her daughter called ‘’Joan’’. The actress also talks about having her baby girl at 17. This came as a surprise to many as it was widely reported that she did not have a child, as her daughter has managed to stay out of the spotlight. Tyson said she and her daughter ‘continue to work on our relationship, as fragile as it is precious'. According to USA Today, Tyson dedicates the book to her daughter: ‘the one who has paid the greatest price for this gift to all.’” Cicely Tyson was a former model before becoming a Hollywood actress. Picture: Getty

What was Cicely Tyson's last interview? Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest interviewed Cicely Tyson for a pre-taped show airing Friday, Jan. 29. Tyson died the day before the show was set to air. The producers have decided to still go ahead and air the interview on Friday. The show will air on The Live with Kelly and Ryan show.