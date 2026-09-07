Ciara announces she is pregnant with her fifth child with husband Russell Wilson

Ciara announces she is pregnant with her fifth child with husband Russell Wilson. Picture: Getty Images

Ciara is pregnant again with her fifth child, the singer already having kids with her husband, Russell Wilson. But how old is Ciara? How many children does she have? & How old is Russell Wilson? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Ciara announces her pregnancy with heartwarming home video clips

Ciara is pregnant with her latest arrival with her husband, Russell Wilson, with whom she already shares four kids, but what was the 2026 pregnancy announcement? How old is Ciara? & how old is Russell Wilson?

The R&B singer is one of the OG ‘it’ girls of the 2000s-turned-loving mother, who has also had a high-profile dating history prior to her marriage to the NFL star.

Sharing the exciting news with her 34 million Instagram followers on September 6th, Ciara could be seen showing off her cute bump wearing rollers in her hair in the cute video.

Ciara & Russell Wilson. Picture: Getty Images

She captioned the post: “One more person to Love. 🖐🏽🥺🖤”

The couple has been dating since 2015, getting married after just 1-year together.

The ‘Goodies’ star already has four kids, one with her ex-fiancé and rapper Future.

Russell & Ciara only recently had their youngest, Amora, who was born in December 2023, her only 2 years old.

Fans are overjoyed for the couple.

Ciara's post to Instagram. Picture: Instagram via @ciara

One fan commented: “Wow. Love is beautiful. Congratulations CiCi! 💖💖”

Another said: “The way she can have kids bounce back and work and still be completely present in her relationship needs to be studied ❤️❤️😍😍😍😍 she’s literally a super woman!!!! Yay Baby Cinco on the way!!!!!!”

But how old are the celeb pair?

Here are all the details.

How old is Ciara? & How old is Russell Wilson?

Ciara & Russell Wilson. Picture: Getty Images

Ciara’s birthday is October 25th, 1985.

As of September 2026, she is 40 years old.

Her partner, Russell, is slightly younger.

His Birthday is November 29th, 1988, making him 37 years old.