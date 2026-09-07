Ciara dating history: From husband Russell Wilson to Future

7 September 2026, 17:27 | Updated: 7 September 2026, 17:29

Ciara dating history: From husband Russell Wilson to Future
Ciara dating history: From husband Russell Wilson to Future. Picture: Getty Images

Ciara is pregnant with her fifth child with her husband, Russell Wilson, but who are her ex-boyfriends? The singer has dated names like Future, Bow Wow, and more. But how many children does Ciara have, and with whom? & When did she get married?

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Ciara is one of the most iconic voices of the 2000s, sharing news of her being pregnant with her fourth child with husband Russell Wilson, but who else has the star dated prior? When did Ciara and Future date? & When did Ciara and 50 Cent date?

The ‘Goodies’ superstar has been in the public eye since the single dropped two decades ago in 2004.

Throughout her career, she has always been the ‘it’ girl and has dated quite a few famous names.

Ciara
Ciara. Picture: Getty Images

Ciara is now a mother of four with a fifth on the way; who does she have kids with? & Who has Ciara dated?

Here are all the details.

  1. Ciara & Russell Wilson (2015-present)

    Ciara & Russell Wilson
    Ciara & Russell Wilson. Picture: Getty Images

    Ciara first met her now-husband shortly after splitting from her baby daddy, Future, in 2015.

    The couple met at a University basketball game, where they went for dinner straight after.

    The NFL star proposed to the singer just a year after they first started dating, them getting married in an English wedding just months after.

    Ciara & Russell Wilson & kids
    Ciara & Russell Wilson & kids. Picture: Getty Images

    The pair are now viewed as one of the industry’s most successful couples, having three children together, Amora, Sienna, and Win, with a fourth on the way.

    That being said, Russell has raised Ciara’s eldest child, whom she had with her ex-rapper boyfriend, Future, since he was a toddler; the boy has even taken on the sports stars’ last name.

  2. Ciara & Future (2013-2014)

    Ciara & Future
    Ciara & Future. Picture: Getty Images

    Probably Ciara’s most publicised relationship was with her ex-fiancé, Future.The pair first started dating in 2013, quickly falling in love.

    The ‘Mask Off’ singer proposed to the singer during her 28th birthday celebrations on the tarmac as she got off her plane in New York.

    A few months later, the couple shared that they were expecting their first child together, who was named after the rapper Future.

    However, amidst wedding planning, rumours began to swirl that the 42-year-old rapper was cheating, with the engagement being called off.

  3. Ciara & Amar’e Stoudemire (2011)

    Ciara & Amar’e Stoudemire
    Ciara & Amar’e Stoudemire. Picture: Getty Images

    Ciara dated NBA Star Amar’e Stoudemire for a brief period in 2011.

    At the time, the sports star was playing for the New York Knicks, and Ciara was promoting her fourth studio album, ‘Basic Instinct '.

    However, their romance was short-lived, although the split seemed amicable.

  4. Ciara & 50 Cent (2007-2010)

    Ciara & 50 Cent
    Ciara & 50 Cent. Picture: Getty Images

    Following their collaboration on ‘Can’t Leave ‘Em Alone’, Ciara and 50 Cent were romantically linked.

    While attending events together, they seemed to have an on-and-off relationship over the 3 year period.

    However, this was never technically confirmed, with the 40-year-old referring to 50 as her ‘best friend’.

  5. Ciara & Shad Moss a.k.a. Bow Wow (2004-2006)

    Ciara & Bow wow
    Ciara & Bow wow. Picture: Getty Images

    Back when Ciara first debuted, she started dating fellow rising star Bow Wow, when they were both 17.

    During their relationship, they released the track ‘Like You’ together.

    The pair were engaged; however, the pair later split amid rumours of infidelity.

    More recently, Bow Wow spoke about his failed engagements to Ciara and Erica Mena.

    He said: “I didn't know how to handle it. And I let it crumble.”

    Ciara & Bow wow
    Ciara & Bow wow. Picture: Getty Images

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