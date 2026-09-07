Ciara dating history: From husband Russell Wilson to Future

Ciara dating history: From husband Russell Wilson to Future. Picture: Getty Images

Ciara is pregnant with her fifth child with her husband, Russell Wilson, but who are her ex-boyfriends? The singer has dated names like Future, Bow Wow, and more. But how many children does Ciara have, and with whom? & When did she get married?

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Ciara is one of the most iconic voices of the 2000s, sharing news of her being pregnant with her fourth child with husband Russell Wilson, but who else has the star dated prior? When did Ciara and Future date? & When did Ciara and 50 Cent date?

The ‘Goodies’ superstar has been in the public eye since the single dropped two decades ago in 2004.

Throughout her career, she has always been the ‘it’ girl and has dated quite a few famous names.

Ciara. Picture: Getty Images

Ciara is now a mother of four with a fifth on the way; who does she have kids with? & Who has Ciara dated?

Here are all the details.