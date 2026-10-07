From Ciara to 50 Cent: Suprising Celebrity stage name origins

From Ciara to 50 Cent: Celebrity stage name origins. Picture: Alamy & Getty

Hip-Hop has some of the biggest names in the music industry, but how do the artists pick what name they will go by? Whilst some artists stick with their birth name, lots of them have an interesting story behind their stage names. Where does Snoop Dogg's name come from? How did 50 Cent come up with his name?

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Artists' names are one of the most important first impressions a musician can make, with lots of celebs going by a stage name inspired by a personal story, from Rihanna to other artists like Snoop Dogg – here is a full list of artist name origins.

Coming up with your stage name is an important decision, with lots of artists' stage personas being worlds away from their at-home identity.

However, while lots of celebs choose to go by their birth name, others get creative.

Here are some examples.

Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg. Picture: alamy

Snoop Dogg is one of the most iconic US rappers of all time, his name being immediately recognisable and brandable.

Leaning into the ‘dog’ aspect of his name, he has branded himself time and time again with the animal.

His record label is named Doggystyle Records; he’s famously transformed into a dog in his music video ‘Who Am I?’, and a whole lot more.

Snoop revealed that his name actually comes from the childhood cartoon Charlie Brown.

His mum in the 70s would compare her son to the dog character ‘Snoopy’, saying they looked alike.She would only refer to him as ‘Snoop ’, his real name being Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., and it stuck!

Ciara

Ciara. Picture: Getty Images

Ciara is one artist who actually goes by her birth name.

Her real name is Ciara Princess Harris. Her mum, though, took inspiration from one of her favourite fragrances, after struggling to decide on a name for her daughter.

The Revlon 1974 fragrance ‘Ciara’ was gifted to her mother by her dad after he purchased it at a military base, and her mum loved the name.

In 2016, Ciara became the brand ambassador for the cosmetic company Revlon, and she said it made perfect sense because of the story!

LL Cool J

LL Cool J. Picture: Getty Images

LL Cool J is one of the coolest rappers around, and his persona is headlined by his iconic stage name.

The ‘Hush’ artist’s real name is James Todd Smith, an objectively less cool name!His stage name is an acronym for ‘Ladies Love Cool James’.

What is funny is he picked the name at just 15 years old, which, by his own confirmation, was a presumptuous statement!

He said: “You gotta speak it, it's what you wanted it to be! But was it that…ehhh!”

50 Cent

50 Cent. Picture: Getty Images

50 Cent has one of the most iconic names in the industry – but where does it come from?

Curtis Jackson, known for his gangsta backstory and imagery, took inspiration from a real-life gangster for his name.

His name is a tribute to Kelvin ’50 Cent’ Martin, who was a notorious 1980s Brooklyn street robber.

Speaking about the name, he said: “I took the name 50 Cent because it says everything I want it to say. I'm the same kind of person 50 Cent was. I provide for myself by any means.”

Childish Gambino

Childish Gambino. Picture: Getty Images

Childish Gambino, whose real name is Donald Glover, has perhaps one of the most inventive names in hip-hop.It’s a stage name that is completely original, and feels random... and that’s because it is!

The ‘Feels Like Summer’ artist revealed that his name actually came from a Wu-Tang random name generator, which he did whilst at a party in his teens.

He said: “If I had known it was going to be something for real, I wouldn’t have used it. Mine was the coolest one at the party.”

Rihanna

Rihanna. Picture: Getty Images

Rihanna’s name is uniquely hers, and is actually her real middle name.

Her last name is, of course, Fenty, which she uses on her fashion and makeup brands.

However, Rihanna actually has Arabic and Welsh roots, meaning both ‘sweet basil’ and ‘great queen’.