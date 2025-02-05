Love Island All Stars’ Chuggs Wallis: Real name and meaning behind nickname explained

5 February 2025, 10:41

Love Island All Stars’ Chuggs Wallis: Real name and meaning behind nickname explained
Love Island All Stars’ Chuggs Wallis: Real name and meaning behind nickname explained. Picture: ITV

By Anna Suffolk

What is Love Island All Stars' Chuggs Wallis' real name and how did he get the nickname Chuggs? Here's everything you need to know including the meaning of his nickname.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

More bombshells have entered the Love Island All Stars villa - including Season 7's Chuggs Wallis, who has his eyes on Ekin-Su, Tina and Danielle.

The 27-year-old from London was only on his original season for a mere few days in 2021, but made an impact thanks to his unusual nickname.

So, what does Chuggs mean and what is his real name? Here's everything you need to know about the Love Island contestant.

Chuggs has entered the villa as a bombshell.
Chuggs has entered the villa as a bombshell. Picture: ITV

What is Love Island All Stars' Chuggs Wallis' real name?

Love Island's Chuggs Wallis is not actually called Chuggs!

Fans might be shocked to hear that he was born Oliver George Lee Wallis, but has gone by Chuggs since he was a child.

The businessman and rugby player revealed he's "been single since my last appearance on the show" and said "this time I think I’ll focus on a smaller number of girls."

Chuggs walked in as a bombshell.
Chuggs walked in as a bombshell. Picture: ITV

What does Love Island All Stars' Chuggs nickname actually mean?

Chuggs revealed what his nickname actually means when he made his first appearance in the Love island villa back in 2021.

He told fellow contestant Sharon Gaffka that the pet name is a mix of "cuddles and hugs" - hence Chuggs!

He has already been chatting to contestants Tina and Danielle, telling the latter that: “That's music to my ears because I love meeting people's parents…I wanna do the little things with someone, Sunday walks watching a movie after the roast, the first sip of rosé on a Friday afternoon.”

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl halftime show setlist: What songs will he perform?

Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl halftime show setlist: What songs will he perform?

Met Gala 2025 Theme & Co-Chairs revealed from Lewis Hamilton to Colman Domingo

Met Gala 2025 Theme & Co-Chairs revealed from Lewis Hamilton to Pharrell

What did Kanye West say to Bianca Censori on the Grammy Red Carpet?

What did Kanye West say to Bianca Censori on the Grammy Red Carpet?

Drake Anita Max Wynn tour setlist: Full list of songs

Drake Anita Max Win tour setlist: Full list of songs

Trending

Tom and Samie lasted a month after the villa.

Why did Love Island's Samie Elishi and Tom Clare split?

Drake's dad breaks silence on Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us' Grammy wins

Drake's dad breaks silence on Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us' Grammy wins

Drake & Kendrick Lamar beef timeline: 'Not Like Us' lyrics meaning, 'suing' rumours & Grammys

Drake & Kendrick Lamar beef timeline: 'Not Like Us' lyrics meaning, 'suing' rumours & Grammys
Beyonce Cowboy Carter Tour Presale Explained: Beyhive, Mastercard & How to get Tickets

Beyonce Cowboy Carter Tour Presale Explained: Beyhive, Mastercard & How to get Tickets

Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR New Album 2024: Release Date, Tracklist & Features

Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR New Album 2025: Release Date, Tracklist & Features

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
30 Years of UK Garage

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working