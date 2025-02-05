Love Island All Stars’ Chuggs Wallis: Real name and meaning behind nickname explained

By Anna Suffolk

What is Love Island All Stars' Chuggs Wallis' real name and how did he get the nickname Chuggs? Here's everything you need to know including the meaning of his nickname.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

More bombshells have entered the Love Island All Stars villa - including Season 7's Chuggs Wallis, who has his eyes on Ekin-Su, Tina and Danielle.

The 27-year-old from London was only on his original season for a mere few days in 2021, but made an impact thanks to his unusual nickname.

So, what does Chuggs mean and what is his real name? Here's everything you need to know about the Love Island contestant.

What is Love Island All Stars' Chuggs Wallis' real name?

Love Island's Chuggs Wallis is not actually called Chuggs!

Fans might be shocked to hear that he was born Oliver George Lee Wallis, but has gone by Chuggs since he was a child.

The businessman and rugby player revealed he's "been single since my last appearance on the show" and said "this time I think I’ll focus on a smaller number of girls."

What does Love Island All Stars' Chuggs nickname actually mean?

Chuggs revealed what his nickname actually means when he made his first appearance in the Love island villa back in 2021.

He told fellow contestant Sharon Gaffka that the pet name is a mix of "cuddles and hugs" - hence Chuggs!

He has already been chatting to contestants Tina and Danielle, telling the latter that: “That's music to my ears because I love meeting people's parents…I wanna do the little things with someone, Sunday walks watching a movie after the roast, the first sip of rosé on a Friday afternoon.”