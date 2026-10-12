‘Chronicles of Giggs’ 2026 London Concert: Lineup, Date & Tickets

12 October 2026, 11:11 | Updated: 12 October 2026, 13:29

‘Chronicles of Giggs’ 2026 London Concert: Lineup, Date & Tickets
‘Chronicles of Giggs’ 2026 London Concert: Lineup, Date & Tickets. Picture: Getty Images

Giggs has announced an extra-special live series celebrating some of the music, moments and influences that have helped shape artists' careers, ‘Chronicles of…’. But how do you get tickets & what celebrities are on the lineup?

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Giggs has just announced ‘Chronicles of…’ a brand new live series, kicking off with an extra-special one-of-a-kind gig, ‘Chronicles of Giggs’, where fans will get to see not just the rapper but a whole lineup of special guests.

Curated by Giggs, it will explore key chapters of his two-decade career and the sounds that influenced him, with performances from some huge names.

‘Chronicles of ...’ marks the beginning of a new live platform built around legacy, influence and culture, with the ‘Talking The Hardest’ rapper at the centre of its first chapter.

Giggs
Giggs. Picture: Getty Images

For one night and one night only, fans can get to see their favourite songs from the South London rapper, as well as getting a glimpse into the music that made him.

But who is on the lineup & how do you go?

Here are all the details.

When is ‘Chronicles of Giggs’?

Chronicles of Giggs
Chronicles of Giggs. Picture: Getty Images

‘Chronicles of Giggs ’ is taking over one of London’s most iconic venues.

The event will take place on December 16th, 2026, at the OVO Arena Wembley.

How do you get tickets to ‘Chronicles of Giggs’?

Tickets go on sale Friday 16th of October at 10 am.

You can get tickets from here

However, Capital XTRA Breakfast is giving its listeners a chance to win tickets before they go on sale!

Lock in all week, starting from Monday 12th October -16th October, from 6:30 am for your chance to win!

Giggs
Giggs. Picture: Getty Images

Who is on the lineup for ‘Chronicles of Giggs’?

The evening is stacked with recognisable names, from local to international artists.

The lineup consists of: Giggs, The Lox, Heartless Crew, Saxon Sound, and Beenie Man.

Giggs
Giggs. Picture: Getty Images

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