Chrissy Teigen in 'grief depression hole' after loss of baby Jack

Trigger warning: Distressing content. Chrissy is stepping back from social media following the tragic loss of her son Jack.

Chrissy Teigen is stepping away from social media after falling into a 'grief depression hole' following the loss of her son Jack.

At the end of September, the model and cookbook author, 34, shared in a heartbreaking post that her son was born stillborn after she suffered several complications during pregnancy.

"I'm not tweeting much because I'm honestly in a bit of a grief depression hole but do not worry as I have so much help around me to get better and I'll be fixed soon," tweeted Chrissy on Wednesday.

"They'll call when im better and ready for pickup and u can swing by and grab me ok? thank u and love you!"

As well as the late baby Jack, Chrissy shares two children with her husband of seven years, John Legend; daughter Luna, four, and son Miles, two.

At the end of October, Chrissy penned a heartbreaking letter following the loss of baby Jack, thanking those who sent her messages and shared their own personal experiences after she first shared the news a month prior.

Chrissy said she was grateful for the acts of kindness from strangers and thanked husband John for being "my best friend and love of my life."

Earlier this month, Chrissy shares an adorable video of little Luna talking to baby Jack's ashes, which are held in a small white box with a blessed, holy Thai string wrapped around it.

Chrissy and John also got matching tattoos in honour of baby Jack, inking his name onto their wrists in cursive.

Tattoo artist Winter Stone, who tattooed the coupled, wrote on Instagram, 'JACK @chrissyteigen @johnlegend My heart is with you, sending you all the love!'

Our thoughts are with Chrissy, John and their loved ones.