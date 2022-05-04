Chris Rock makes shady Will Smith joke after Dave Chapelle is attacked on stage

The comedian appeared to make fun at Chappelle being attacked by jokingly asking "was it Will Smith?!"

Chris Rock made a joke about Will Smith onstage at the Netflix Is A Joke Festival just moments after Dave Chappelle was attacked by an audience member in Los Angeles last night.

The comedian got onstage after Chappelle was attacked, grabbing the microphone and then saying "was it Will Smith?!" which was met with laughter from the crowd.

Dave Chappelle got tackled to the ground on stage! Then a Chris Rock came out and said, “was it Will Smith!” The wildest shit, I have ever seen! — Julissa Natzely Arce Raya (@julissaarce) May 4, 2022

Chapelle was performing at his set onstage at the Hollywood Bowl when a man ran on-stage, lunging at him knocking him to the ground. Shortly after, Dave's security was seen stomping on the attacker before taking dragging off the stage.

The man was later treated by paramedics for a badly damaged arm while being transported to the hospital in an ambulance, according to film.

Dave Chappelle attends the Opening Night Party presented by NETFLIX IS A JOKE at W Hollywood on April 28, 2022 in Hollywood, California. Picture: Getty

Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock in the face during the live airing of the show after he joked about Jada's hair loss on stage whilst presenting the award for Best Documentary saying "Jada, I love ya. G.I. Jane 2, can't wait to see ya".

Smith then walked onstage, slapped him in the face before returning to his seat yelling "keep my wife’s name out of your f***ing mouth" twice.

Will Smith slaps US actor Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022. Picture: Getty

After the incident, Smith shared his first statement apologising to Rock for his behaviour saying:

"Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally".

"I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness" the statement continues.

"I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us. I am a work in progress. Sincerely, Will".

Will Smith accepts the Actor in a Leading Role award for ‘King Richard’ onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. Picture: Getty

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences banned Smith from attending the Oscars and any of their events for the next 10 years in a statement that read:

"The Board has decided, for a period of 10 years from April 8, 2022, Mr. Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards".

"The 94th Oscars were meant to be a celebration of the many individuals in our community who did incredible work this past year; however, those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior we saw Mr. Smith exhibit on stage".