Chris Brown & Jada Wallace: How long have they been dating? Picture: Getty Images and Instagram via @jwallace

Chris Brown and Jada Wallace have been pushed back into the spotlight following a post to her Instagram posing with Royalty Brown, Chris’s daughter. She’s also been seen embarking on the Breezy Bowl Tour, with fans spotting her in and around the arenas. But how long have they been together? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Chris Brown and Jada Wallace have been making waves on social media as one of the newest couples in the music industry after hard-launching earlier this year.

The pair make an attractive couple and Jada is often seen backstage and behind the camera at meet-and-greets on the R&B singer’s Breezy Bowl World Tour, which sees him perform tracks from every era of his music catalogue.

Jada & Chris. Picture: Instagram via @_jwallace

The influencer is a stunner and hasn’t been in the limelight for long, leaving her as a mysterious character.

She recently posted Chris’s eldest daughter, Royalty Brown, to her Instagram, the two enjoying watching the star in concert on his international tour.

This comes after that viral clip of the fan kissing Chris on stage during his iconic ‘Take You Down ' performance, which she seemed to combat by sharing a selfie with the artist.

Chris Brown gave a fan an intimate on-stage lap dance before surprising her with a kiss 👀 pic.twitter.com/0knV2REaFH — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) June 12, 2025

But as the couple are seemingly getting closer, fans are wondering how long the couple has been dating.Here are all the details.

How long have Jada Wallace and Chris Brown been dating?

The couple were initially spotted together back in December 2024, after they were papp’d leaving an after-party in South Africa.

Photo shared by Jada to her instagram. Picture: Instagram via @_jwallace

She was later seen picking the star up from Forest Bank Prison in Manchester following his arrest in May 2025, this being the biggest sign that the couple were serious.

Now, since the ‘Loyal’ singer has embarked on his sold-out Breezy Bowl tour, Jada has followed along across the globe.

Fans who have engaged with her during meet and greets have sung her praises of how lovely she is.

Jada, 26, and Chris, 36, seem to be going from strength to strength, especially since the influencer made it Instagram official.

Jada & Royalty. Picture: Instagram via @_jwallace

