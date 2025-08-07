Who is Chris Brown’s girlfriend Jada Wallace? Exes & dating history

Chris Brown current girlfriend and dating history 2025. Picture: Getty Images and Social

Chris Brown has dated stars like Karrueche Tran and Rihanna, but who is Chris Brown’s girlfriend in 2025?

By Shanai Dunglinson

Chris Brown is known for being a ladies’ man, but recent pictures with his new girlfriend, Jada Wallace, have left fans wondering who the mystery girl is.

Chris Brown dating history 2025. Picture: Alamy

Questions about Jada sparked after she was seen picking him up following Chris’ release on bail amid his arrest in Manchester.

The ‘Look At Me Now’ singer has been linked to many high-profile women over his career, joking with Kai Cenat on stream more recently that he was currently in ‘multiple relationships’.

So who are the women Chris Brown has dated and who is the newest woman on the scene?

Chris Brown and Jada Wallace (2024-present)

The most recent of Chris’ relationships and current girlfriend is Jada Wallace.

She is an amateur model and has been linked with Breezy since December 2024, after being spotted at an after-party with him in South Africa.

Since then, they have been spotted looking super loved-up, with the model being pictured smiling recently at Chris’ birthday party on the 5th May.

She was also famously papp’d with him after he left prison on the 21st May, following the star’s controversial alleged nightclub attack.

More recently, as Chris has embarked on his Breezy Bowl tour, fans have said she has been present during his famous meet & greets, sometimes hugging fans herself.

She even recently posted in August 2025 a pic with the singer's eldest child, Royalty Brown, alongside some cute polaroid pics of the couple, making it her first main grid post with the star, suggesting things are getting more serious.

Jada Wallace's Instagram Post. Picture: Instagram via @_jwallace

Chris Brown and Diamond Brown (2019-2024)

Chris Brown with Diamond White and Lovely. Picture: Social

This couple were first associated with each other in 2019, very similar to a few of his exes, in that they were pictured at his birthday party, a supposed symbol of 'officiality' for Chris’ girlfriends.

They then had a child together in 2022, Lovely Brown, the youngest of Chris’ three kids.

Diamond also went on tour with Lovely, accompanying Chris on his last tour in 2024, where the star brought out both of his daughters Royalty and Lovely.

It is not known when the pair broke up, but they seem to be friendly co-parenting their young daughter.

Chris Brown and Ammika Harris (2015/2019-2020)

Diamond Brown with Chris Brown and son Aeoka. Picture: Getty Images

Ammika Harris is an Instagram model and is also the mother of Chris’ second child, Aeko, who is 5 years old.

The pair were first linked together back in 2015, and rekindled their romance again in 2019, which is when she is thought to have fallen pregnant with their child.

They seemingly have a blossoming co-parenting relationship, being pictured over the years looking in love with their child.

Chris Brown and Nia Guzman (2014)

Nia Guzman with Royalty Brown and her other child. Picture: Getty Images

Nia Guzman is Chris’ first baby mum, and the pair have a daughter together; Royalty.

Not much is known about the pair when they were together, much of their association has been to do with custody battles over their child, however more recently the pair have presented a ‘united front’ and seem to have a far more amicable relationship these days.

Their relationship is most certainly a complicated one with the star only finding out that Royalty was his daughter via paternity test once she was 8 months old, however he is reported to now be a very involved father.

Royalty, who was born in 2014 is currently 10 years old, and shares the singer’s last name.

Chris Brown and Karrueche Tran (2011-2015)

Karrueche Tran and Chris Brown pictured in 2015. Picture: Getty Images

Chris had a very much on-again-and-off-again relationship with Karrueche, a model and actress.

They dated inconsistently from 2011-2015, and she is probably one of the more famous exes of the star.

They first met back in 2011 when the star was working as a styling assistant on one of the singer’s projects.

They then broke up after Chris was spotted getting romantic with fellow superstar Rihanna after their relationship had already ended.

Unfortunately, the relationship was a drama-filled one with lots of allegations from Karrueche of harassment and abuse resulting in her being granted a restraining order in 2017.

They had a very dramatic end to the relationship with the announcement of the star having a ‘secret’ child, now known as Royalty, being when the actress found out the news alongside the rest of the world.

However, the pair have seemingly put their differences to bed, as they were spotted looking friendly at Coachella in 2025.

Chris Brown and Rihanna (2008-2009 /2012-2013)

Chris Brown dated Rihanna. Picture: Alamy

One of the most famous couples in the Hip-Hop and R&B world, Chris Brown and Rihanna, were the ‘it’ couple of the late 2000s until their very public break-up in 2013.

The pair were first pictured together way back in 2005, alluding to a very close friendship and later confirming they were dating in 2008.

It all came to a peak though in 2009 when the pair were meant to be performing at the Grammys together, however the ‘Loyal’ singer assaulted Rihanna the night prior, resulting in a very public and dramatic trial in which he was convicted and found guilty.

To fans’ surprise, they re-kindled their romance in 2012 but ultimately split in 2013.

Although the pair are not close friends, they have had their fair share of interactions, Chris was famously filmed watching the Barbadian singer’s Super Bowl performance in 2023, sending the internet into a frenzy at the time.

It is clear that the star has had no shortage of beautiful women!

With the star currently in a relationship, the streets can rest easy knowing Breezy is in a happy relationship with Jada.