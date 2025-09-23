Chloe Bailey reacts after DDG ‘reaches out’ amid Halle Bailey restraining order

Chloe Bailey reacts after DDG ‘reaches out’ amid Halle Bailey restraining order. Picture: Getty Images

Halle Bailey was granted a restraining order earlier this year, claiming DDG was abusive, but now the streamer has made contact with the star’s sister. What did Chloe have to say about it? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article Loading audio...

DDG has reignited the awkwardness between him and his baby mum, Halle Bailey, by interacting with the star’s sister, Chloe Bailey, on TikTok Live.

The drama between the ex-couple has snowballed over the past year, with Halle filing a restraining order against the streamer back in May.

The Disney star alleged that the streamer and rapper had been physically and emotionally abusive towards her.

Halle Bailey and DDG. Picture: Alamy

Whilst DDG attempted to file a similar appeal, in which he claimed Halle wasn’t mentally stable enough to look after their son, Halo, his appeal was denied.

So, since the pair have had a frosty few months with their co-parenting, the rapper has now broken contact with the family via the Little Mermaid star’s sister, Chloe

.On TikTok live on the 21st September, the ‘Boy Bye’ singer was streaming for her 4.6 million followers, talking about the very innocent topic of sweets.

Chloe Bailey reacts as DDG sends her gift on TikTok live

Then came a gift from an account tagged as DDG, which flashed up on the screen and made her pause for a few seconds before continuing.

She said after: “Anyways…”

The awkward moment has gone viral, and has got fans talking about how strange it was for DDG to cross that boundary.

One fan commented: “Just weird and obsessed.”

Chloe Bailey & Halle Bailey. Picture: Getty Images

Another said: “He gonna end up in court again he keep playing…”

Halle debuted her new man in July, Scott Bridgeway, and seems to be thriving.

DDG is meant to be seeing fellow streamer, India Love, but fans aren’t certain the relationship is real or just a PR stunt.