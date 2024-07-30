Chino XL dies aged 50: Inside his cause of death and celebrity tributes

Chino XL dies aged 50: Inside his cause of death and celebrity tributes. Picture: Getty Images / Instagram

New York rapper Chino XL has suddenly died aged 50 and members of the rap community have paid tribute to him.

Rapper Chino XL has sadly passed away aged 50, and was a musician best known for his track 'Beastin' and debut album 'Here to Save You All' in the 1990s.

The rapper from The Bronx, New York, was confirmed to have died in a statement from his family members on his Instagram account.

Chino XL, whose real name was Derek Emmanuel Barbosa, was known as a rapper and once an enemy of the late Tupac in a series of diss tracks in the 90s.

Rapper Chino XL was confirmed to have passed away aged 50. Picture: Getty

How did Chino XL die and what is his cause of death?

No cause of death for Chino XL has been revealed, however his family shared an Instagram statement announcing the sad news of his death on Sunday, July 28.

In a joint statement, his daughters reflect: “Our father had many titles — King of Punchlines, Puerto Rican Superhero — but the most important one was Girl Dad.

And what he gave us most in that role was his strength, straightforwardness, and ability to be super realistic. The main thing we are feeling now is that our Dad is at peace, and so we are at peace.”

Chino XL has died at the age of 50. Picture: Getty

The family revealed no cause of death and asked for privacy. A memorial service will be announced soon.

Chino is survived by his four children, Chynna, Bella, Lyric, Kiyana; his stepson Shawn; grandchildren Emmy, Emery, Chris, Luis, and Dyani; his mother, Carole; and his former longtime partner Stephanie.

Numerous rappers have paid tribute to the rapper with Joe Budden saying: “Damn... RIP to the legend Chino XL.”