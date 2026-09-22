Channing Tatum responds to accusations of trolling ex-girlfriend Zoe Kravitz

Channing Tatum responds to accusations of trolling ex-girlfriend Zoe Kravitz. Picture: Getty Images

Channing Tatum has been linked to an alleged burner account that has been leaving hate comments on posts relating to his ex-girlfriend, Zoe Kravitz, and her new boyfriend, Harry Styles. So, what has he said? & Who is Channing Tatum’s girlfriend?

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Channing Tatum has been accused of leaving hate comments from an anonymous Instagram burner account under posts concerning celebrities, including his ex-girlfriend, Zoë Kravitz, and her new rumoured fiancé, Harry Styles, so is this true?

The Magic Mike star dated his ex-fiancée, Zoë Kravitz, from 2021 to 2024, their split coming as a shock to fans who were looking forward to their wedding.

The Blink Twice star has since been dating her new boyfriend and musician Harry Styles, who she reportedly got engaged to just eight months after dating, while the Step Up star has been dating his girlfriend Inka Williams since 2025.

Channing Tatum & Zoë Kravitz. Picture: Getty Images

But now, Channing has been linked to a burner account that has been leaving hate comments under numerous accounts, most notably posts concerning the new couple.

Fans first noticed that the 46-year-old was the only follower of the Instagram account @bidness_nonya, then quickly discovered the account had left numerous comments under posts concerning Harry and Zoë.

Some of the now-viral comments were aimed at other celebrities as well, including his ex-wife, Jenna Dewan, and Jenifer Lawrence.

Zoë Kravitz & Harry Styles. Picture: Getty Images

One comment under a Channing interview read: “He’s so genuine. No false pretenses with this guy. And funny as hell too.”

Another read: “[Zoë Kravitz] is constantly spotted with Harry compared to the ex who we heard about long before they were seen together. And when they were seen together it was far less frequent.”

It is hard to verify if all of the comments left by the account are real, especially as more attention is drawn to the story.

The Avengers: Doomsday star has since commented on the discourse, denying any link.

Channing Tatum is going viral after people believe they’ve found his burner account on Instagram.



The account, Nonya Bidness, is followed by one person…Channing Tatum. However, Channing has now unfollowed.



The account appears to focus a lot on Channing’s ex-fiancé, Zoë… pic.twitter.com/0Q51CHnlwi — MR. POP (@MrPopOfficial) September 20, 2026

He wrote, in a post to his Instagram story: “Yo i truly can't believe yall think this is what I'm doing with my free time…why would I follow a burner account if I didn't want people to connect me to it?”

While it surely is a sensational story, it is hard to believe that the actor would leave such a trail between him and the account.

Although this wouldn’t be the first time a celebrity has been accused of having a burner account that is a fan of theirs and a hater of their foes, Normani was accused of something similar back in 2024.

Channing Tatum's statement. Picture: Getty Images and Instagram

Some fans are suggesting that it was a fan account when Channing originally followed, and then morphed into a hate account, making it look like the actor was linked to the hate.

However, there is no evidence to suggest that the account used to post or have more followers than the Hollywood star.

As it stands, though, Channing has denied any link to the account and the far-fetched accusation.