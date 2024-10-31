Channing Tatum dating history from ex-wife to kids amid Zoe Kravitz split

31 October 2024, 14:32

Channing Tatum dating history from ex-wife to kids amid Zoe Kravitz split
Channing Tatum dating history from ex-wife to kids amid Zoe Kravitz split. Picture: Getty Images

By Anna Suffolk

Who has Channing Tatum dated before now ex-girlfriend Zoe Kravitz? Inside his dating history including ex-wife Jenna Dewan and celebrity flings like Jessie J.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Channing Tatum has split from girlfriend Zoe Kravitz and called off her engagement from her after three years together.

The Magic Mike actor has also had a string of famous relationships, and has welcomed one child with ex-wife Jenna Dewan.

So, what is Channing Tatum's dating history, who did he marry and how many kids does he have? Here's everything you need to know.

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz have split after 3 years.
Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz have split after 3 years. Picture: Getty

Who has Channing Tatum dated in the past? Full girlfriend list

Most recently, Channing Tatum was in a relationship with actress Zoe Kravitz, with the pair even getting engaged last year.

The couple first met on Kravitz's directorial debut film Blink Twice where Tatum played the titular role, however they have called things off.

There have been no further details about their relationship status between the 44-year-old Magic Mike actor and 35-year-old Batman actress.

Director, writer and producer Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum attend the photocall for "Blink Twice" at IET London on August 18, 2024 in London, England.
Director, writer and producer Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum attend the photocall for "Blink Twice" at IET London on August 18, 2024 in London, England. Picture: Getty

How long were Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan married for?

Channing Tatum met Jenna Dewan on the set of Step Up in 2006, where they played couple Tyler and Nora.

Tatum was married to Step Up dancer Jenna Dewan for ten years, between 2009 and 2019.

In this time, they welcomed daughter Everly in 2013, and Jenna is now married to actor Steve Kazee.

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan were married for ten years.
Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan were married for ten years. Picture: Getty

When did Channing Tatum and Jessie J date?

Channing Tatum dated British singer Jessie J dated on and off for almost two years between 2018 and 2020.

The pair were snapped on numerous red carpets together, and even made social media declarations of love.

However, Jessie J and Tatum split after they reportedly had different priorities and focuses.

Jessie J and Channing Tatum dated for almost two years.
Jessie J and Channing Tatum dated for almost two years. Picture: Getty

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Young Thug & Mariah The Scientist dating timeline: When they met and how long they've been together

Young Thug & Mariah The Scientist dating timeline: When they met and how long they've been together
Central Cee's debut album 'Can't Rush Greatness': Release date, tracklist & features

Central Cee's debut album 'Can't Rush Greatness': Release date, tracklist & features

Is Young Thug free from prison and what did he do? His probation charges explained

Is Young Thug free from prison and what did he do? His probation charges explained

Snoop Dogg & Dr Dre joint album 'Missionary': Release date, tracklist & features

Snoop Dogg & Dr Dre joint album 'Missionary': Release date, tracklist & features

Trending

Is Lil Durk in prison and is he facing life in jail?

Is Lil Durk in prison and is he facing life in jail?

Who is Lil Durk's baby mama and girlfriend India Royale? Kids names and ages revealed

Who is Lil Durk's baby mama and girlfriend India Royale?

Levi Roots cooks up a storm with Robert Bruce for Black History Month!

Levi Roots cooks up a storm with Robert Bruce for Black History Month!

How to watch ‘Chris Brown: A history of violence’ documentary in the UK

How to watch ‘Chris Brown: A history of violence’ documentary in the UK

Lil Durk's 10-year-old son speaks out on father's arrest

Lil Durk's 10-year-old son speaks out on father's arrest

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
30 Years of UK Garage

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working