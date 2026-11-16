Who is Chance the Rapper's new girlfriend & baby mama? & How many kids does he have?

Who is Chance the Rapper's new girlfriend & baby mama? & How many kids does he have? Picture: Getty Images

Chance the Rapper just announced he has welcomed his first baby with his new girlfriend, following on from his divorce from his ex-wife and baby mama, Kristen Corley. But who is Chance the Rapper's new girlfriend? & How many kids does he have?

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Chance the Rapper shared news that he has recently just had a baby with a new girlfriend following on from his divorce from his ex-wife, Kristen Corley – but who is Chance the Rapper’s new baby mum?

In the Instagram post shared on November 15th, the ‘Cocoa Butter Kisses’ rapper revealed the arrival of baby girl, Hayli.

He wrote: “Welcome to the world Hayli 👧🏾 Mom n Dad love you. God is with you.”

Chance the Rapper. Picture: Getty Images

The artist, for the majority of his career, was married to his childhood friend Kristen Corley for five years; their divorce was finalised in 2025.

The couple started dating in 2013, later getting married in 2019, and sharing two kids together.

Chance’s exciting news of welcoming a new child with a new mysterious partner has fans happy for him.

Chance the Rapper's post to Instagram. Picture: Instagram via @chancetherapper

One fan commented: “This is a hell of a hard launch. Congratulations.”

Another said: “When you’re a public figure but you’re private AF 😂 I love that for him.”

The 33-year-old is now a father to three daughters, his eldest two daughters being Kensli and Marli, the new addition, Hayli following the naming trend.

Chance the Rapper & ex-wife, Kristen Corley. Picture: Getty Images

Whilst Chance’s new partner is pictured throughout the heartfelt social media post, her identity is yet to be revealed.

Despite the artist moving on from his previous marriage, he has spoken openly about prioritising a healthy co-parenting relationship for his children.

Back in 2025, speaking to CBS he said: “You know, family is one of the biggest things for me, for her, for my kids, for my mom and dad. So I think the most important thing for anybody that’s having to navigate that is making sure you keep an environment for the kids where they understand that’s the priority.”