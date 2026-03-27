Central Cee ‘Y Fi Dat’ full lyrics from EP ‘All Roads Lead Home’

27 March 2026, 11:12

Central Cee ‘Y Fi Dat’ full lyrics from EP ‘All Roads Lead Home’
Central Cee ‘Y Fi Dat’ full lyrics from EP ‘All Roads Lead Home’. Picture: Alamy

Central Cee has dropped his newest project ‘All Roads Lead Home’ featuring the new track ‘Wagwan’ as well as a mention of his ex-girlfriend Madeline Argy in the song ‘Y Fi Dat’ – But what is he saying? Here are the full lyrics.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Central Cee has dropped his new track ‘Y Fi Dat’, from the latest EP ‘All Roads Lead Home’, and fans are already talking about the lyrics — especially a line that appears to reference his ex-girlfriend, Madeline Argy.

The song sees Cench deliver his signature cool, laid-back flow over a slick production, blending sharp bars with his usual effortless style.

With listeners quick to dissect every word, ‘Y Fi Dat’ has sparked plenty of discourse online, particularly around the track’s more personal-sounding moments.

Central Cee
Central Cee. Picture: Getty Images

But what is the meaning behind Central Cee’s latest release, and what do the lyrics say?

Here are the full lyrics.

Full Lyrics to Central Cee ‘Y Fi Dat’ from ‘All Roads Lead Home’

Central Cee
Central Cee. Picture: Getty Images

[Chorus]

Uh, pay a low fee to the hackers, I'm find where they residin' at

My young G's blade is a Birkin, said he can't wait to poke man, why fi dat?

Sexy girl, I got eye for that

She came 'round mine and drove the boat

So how you gonna drive it back?

She want me to save her, Spiderman

[Verse 1]

They're hypin' up, get 'climatised, got heatin' up, uh

Got dirty looks, my family didn't believe in us

I need a plug with cheaper grub

The P make life get easier

Get that one if I'm feelin' her Olivia, Amеlia

My new one leng, shе tea

Tea, good brain, encyclopaedia

Breathless girl, need CPR

I love you just the way you are

Naturally, you don't need filler

Slipped up, bae, I'm an eediyat

My ex on social media

Sayin' how bad I treated her

[Chorus]

Uh, pay a low fee to the hackers, I'm find where they residin' at

My young G's blade is a Birkin, said he can't wait to poke man, why fi dat?

Sexy girl, I got eye for that

She came 'round mine and drove the boat

So how you gonna drive it back?

She want me to save her, Spiderman

[Verse 2]

From overseas we fly the packs

Why else would YM be fly then?

Why else would we call J busy?

Each time that I link with K Whizzy

He give me the facts like "Hey Siri"

Bro got too down with the same—

Bro got too down with the same Mindy (Pu)

F**k Mario, boy, I'll take Lizzy

I don't want that one if she ain't Livy

She a ten to nine like 8:50

Three sixty making me dizzy

Let me upgrade you out your Mini

Baby, your secret's safe with me

Let's ride or die like Faith Figgy

They had one shot, but their aim's iffy, uh

[Chorus]

Uh, pay a low fee to the hackers, I'm find where they residin' at

My young G's blade is a Birkin, said he can't wait to poke man, why fi dat?

Sexy girl, I got eye for that

She came 'round mine and drove the boat

So how you gonna drive it back?

She want me to save her, Spiderman

Y FI DAT

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