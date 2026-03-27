Central Cee ‘Y Fi Dat’ full lyrics from EP ‘All Roads Lead Home’
27 March 2026, 11:12
Central Cee has dropped his newest project ‘All Roads Lead Home’ featuring the new track ‘Wagwan’ as well as a mention of his ex-girlfriend Madeline Argy in the song ‘Y Fi Dat’ – But what is he saying? Here are the full lyrics.
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Central Cee has dropped his new track ‘Y Fi Dat’, from the latest EP ‘All Roads Lead Home’, and fans are already talking about the lyrics — especially a line that appears to reference his ex-girlfriend, Madeline Argy.
The song sees Cench deliver his signature cool, laid-back flow over a slick production, blending sharp bars with his usual effortless style.
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With listeners quick to dissect every word, ‘Y Fi Dat’ has sparked plenty of discourse online, particularly around the track’s more personal-sounding moments.
But what is the meaning behind Central Cee’s latest release, and what do the lyrics say?
Here are the full lyrics.
Full Lyrics to Central Cee ‘Y Fi Dat’ from ‘All Roads Lead Home’
[Chorus]
Uh, pay a low fee to the hackers, I'm find where they residin' at
My young G's blade is a Birkin, said he can't wait to poke man, why fi dat?
Sexy girl, I got eye for that
She came 'round mine and drove the boat
So how you gonna drive it back?
She want me to save her, Spiderman
[Verse 1]
They're hypin' up, get 'climatised, got heatin' up, uh
Got dirty looks, my family didn't believe in us
I need a plug with cheaper grub
The P make life get easier
Get that one if I'm feelin' her Olivia, Amеlia
My new one leng, shе tea
Tea, good brain, encyclopaedia
Breathless girl, need CPR
I love you just the way you are
Naturally, you don't need filler
Slipped up, bae, I'm an eediyat
My ex on social media
Sayin' how bad I treated her
[Chorus]
Uh, pay a low fee to the hackers, I'm find where they residin' at
My young G's blade is a Birkin, said he can't wait to poke man, why fi dat?
Sexy girl, I got eye for that
She came 'round mine and drove the boat
So how you gonna drive it back?
She want me to save her, Spiderman
[Verse 2]
From overseas we fly the packs
Why else would YM be fly then?
Why else would we call J busy?
Each time that I link with K Whizzy
He give me the facts like "Hey Siri"
Bro got too down with the same—
Bro got too down with the same Mindy (Pu)
F**k Mario, boy, I'll take Lizzy
I don't want that one if she ain't Livy
She a ten to nine like 8:50
Three sixty making me dizzy
Let me upgrade you out your Mini
Baby, your secret's safe with me
Let's ride or die like Faith Figgy
They had one shot, but their aim's iffy, uh
[Chorus]
Uh, pay a low fee to the hackers, I'm find where they residin' at
My young G's blade is a Birkin, said he can't wait to poke man, why fi dat?
Sexy girl, I got eye for that
She came 'round mine and drove the boat
So how you gonna drive it back?
She want me to save her, Spiderman
Y FI DAT