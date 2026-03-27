Central Cee ‘Wagwan’ lyrics from new EP ‘All Roads Lead Home’

Central Cee ‘Wagwan’ lyrics from new EP ‘All Roads Lead Home’. Picture: Getty Images

Central Cee has dropped his latest album ‘All Roads Lead Home’ with brand new songs mentioning his ex-girlfriend, Madeline Argy, as well as the fan-favourite track ‘Wagwan'. But what is he saying? Here are all the lyrics.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Central Cee dropped his new album ‘All Roads Lead Home’ after being nominated for Best Male Act at the MOBO Awards, and the fans are loving the new track ‘WAGWAN’, but what are the lyrics?

The track is a relaxed, nonchalant track with Cench’s iconic flair in a track where he talks about his motion with the ladies.

This is his latest album drop following the success of his 2025 album ‘Can’t Rush Greatness’.

Central Cee. Picture: Alamy

But what is the meaning of his latest track ‘Wagwan’?

Here are the full lyrics.

Full lyrics to Central Cee’s ‘Wagwan’ from ‘All Roads Lead Home.’

Central Cee. Picture: Getty Images

[Intro]

(Gusto)

Yo

[Verse 1]

I'm on Miami beach with a sweet one, tan, she wanna learn, so I teach some slang

Like what's goin' on, bae? How are you doin'? I'm from London, so I speak with a twang

It's taxmanK and the police too, I don't watch them yutes, I don't beef with the gang

But there's certain people I wanna see get blammed, if you f**k with them boys, don't reach for my—

Sold sweets in school, that a T from Poundland, bro fly them and the pound still land

Big Naira and Victoria Island, stack pillin', I want pounded yam

Kinda surprised 'bout the venue size, I perform for twenty-five thousand fans

Keep the clout, I'm out for the bands, keep countin' the days, baby, I'll be back

[Chorus]

Wagwan?

I ain't seen shorty in a minute

She asked how I am, I said, "Calm"

She said I'm the man, I said, "Innit?"

Posted up with my dog at yard

If you got a friend for my friend, then bring it

When I was broke, heart cold like December

But now I'm up, my step got a spring in

[Post-Chorus]

Baby, turn it around and spin it

I'm tryna bend your back and then dig it

I ain't unknown in the T, man did it

Park the Sprinter outside of the club

Tell bro, "Will you jump out quick and fill it?"

Say you're a good girl, said that you're timid

I think she a freak and don't wanna admit it

I think she a freak and don't wanna ad—

[Verse 2]

Now it's private room, we don't go shop floor, I was poor, now it's champagne glasses spillin'

You only spent one day with us chillin', now you don't wanna live same way you were livin'

I get gyal, I don't r**e no women

Free all the get-backs sat in the jail, they ain't learnin' a skill, but they barber trimmin'

Trust no one, I seen pastor sinnin'

You honestly think if I go put a 100K on the table, my dog won't k**l him?

DSP, I'm with packs, I rap, he traps, but he got the same car I'm whippin'

Written the sixteen bars or lyrics

Got rich without father figures

No drama cah the karma spinnin'

It's not Carti' on my arm, it's a Richard

[Chorus]

Wagwan?

I ain't seen shorty in a minute

She asked how I am, I said, "Calm"

She said I'm the man, I said, "Innit?"

Posted up with my dog at yard

If you got a friend for my friend, then bring it

When I was broke, heart cold like December

But now I'm up, my step got a spring in