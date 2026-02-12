Central Cee’s ‘Iceman freestyle’ lyrics & meaning
12 February 2026, 17:04
Central Cee is featured on Drake’s upcoming album ‘Iceman’, whilst he celebrates his new Nike Air Force 1 collaboration. Although they previously dropped ‘Which One?’, Cench is back with a brand new freestyle, seemingly for Drizzy’s new album. But what are the lyrics? Here are the full lyrics and meaning.
Central Cee and Drake have teamed up yet again for the new album ‘Iceman’, dropping the brand new freestyle on February 12th, building up the anticipation for the project's release date.
The British rapper is not new to collaborating with the Toronoto-born G.O.A.T, dropping their iconic ‘On The Radar Freestyle’ as well as the song performed at Wireless 2025, ‘Which One?’.
However, this freestyle is solo, and believed to have a place on ‘Iceman’, suggesting Cench could be the only artist to have a solo track on Drake’s own project.
The track was previously teased in the Iceman episode 2, which dropped in July 2025, and was filmed in Manchester.
The music video takes inspiration from Peaky Blinders, featuring the ‘BAND4BAND’ rapper in the iconic flat cap.
But what is he saying?
Here are the full lyrics.
Full lyrics to Central Cee’s ‘Iceman freestyle’ on Drake’s new album
[Verse]
My bro said he wanna get paid, okay, let's see what's possible
Popped a pill and I feel alright, I believe I can fly, I feel unstoppable
I get flashbacks in my mind 'bout times we'd grind all night, it was horrible
It was flights of stairs, now I'm taking flights and arriving somewhere tropical
Man are callin' my phone 'bout beef and my feet in the sand, that's a juxtaposition
He had a chain but I didn't even know, 'cause he came in the club with it tucked, it was hidden
I told man if he wanna be great, be patient, but they still rush to the riches
And all of these guys with talk, for the Live Yours gang, would love to be in it (Uh)
I state simple facts
Should I lie 'cause the truth does hurt
My ex wants me to ring her back
I missed your call, I'm on do not disturb
I don't mind if they think it's cap
It's true, I don't want to put them in the dirt
If you wanna talk to the kid, bring racks
It's cool if you don't, I don't wanna converse
Every time I get bagged, gotta buy her a bag
But every other day I gotta buy her a purse
Horses only, I don't drives Jags
You could tell it was me from the engine, skrrt
And I love sophisticated s***s
Petiteist waist with the miniest skirt
Born to be rich but I came from rags
She don't believe that I come from dirt
Could take you back to the exact traps
Cats are still there, you would hear them purr
Give the green light to the gang, they'll crash
And ring the alarm, see everyone purge
You don't spare no one, even moms and dads
If I give the command, see everyone hurt
Where the f**k the function? Where the f**k is the function at?
Pull up to your party when everyone burst
You came in a wagon and left in a he—
Serious hate for them boys, they boil my blood
My gang consists of loyalist thugs
That b***h gotta go, she annoying as f**k
They're babies, throwin' their toys at the pram
They're big men but they still ain't grown up
If your aim is gettin' me down, good luck (Mm)
We're alive and well and we're still on top
Sold out but I still got more in stock
I don't see nobody else but us
If you wanna compete, put your best foot forward
I look forward to it
I swear on my life, all the talk is boring
No, I ain't walkin' my strip, I'm tourin'
Back to the drawing board, I'm drawin'
Back bein' single again, I'm whorin'
Took a flight last night and this mornin'
Flyin' again, I'm soarin'
I'm really at war, I just spun the car 'cause I thought that I saw him
I'm conflicted, beef is bad for business, money is more important
Got a bad b***h that'll make man fall in love, then lure him
I'm tryna leave my man six foot under and f**k up his health insurance
I never wanted to be the boss, but fu** it, I'll play the position
We had the drop but the young G aborted, 'cause he wasn't trained for the mission
I'm f****n' a basketballer's wife 'cause I'm paid like I play for the Pistons
I told bro if he see them, crash it immediately and don't wait for permission
I thought it was beef, them boys there sweet, I ain't got real enemies
My bro still spread white stuff uptown, like Philadelphia cheese
And he got dark like South Sudanese, no droughts, still out in the B
Everything's gonna make sense in the end when we all get out of the streets