What happened to Brandy Norwood? Did she suffer a seizure?

13 October 2022, 12:01

Emergency services were called to Brandy's home and was taken to hospital earlier this week.

By Anna Suffolk

Brandy Norwood has reportedly been taken to hospital after suffering a possible seizure earlier this week.

The 'Full Moon' singer is said to be in hospital after emergency services were called to her home on Tuesday (11 October), according to TMZ.

She has now addressed the reports of her health scare, and has reassured worried fans over on Twitter.

Brandy hilariously responds to clip of Jack Harlow learning about her famous brother

Brandy is reportedly recovering in hospital.
Brandy is reportedly recovering in hospital. Picture: Getty Images

It was previously reported by TMZ that she had suffered a seizure, however Brandy set the record straight and said: "I am following doctors' orders and getting the rest I need due to dehydration and low amounts of nutrition."

She also tweeted: "To my beloved fam, friends, and starz thank you for sending love and light my way."

The 43-year-old singer finished the message with "Thank you for your prayers and support. Grateful for you all, see you soon."

Did you know that Brandy and Snoop Dogg are first cousins?

Brandy updated her fans on her Twitter account.
Brandy updated her fans on her Twitter account. Picture: Twitter

Fans have sent love her way and have wished her a speedy recovery as she is reportedly getting better in hospital.

"Get better queen we love you!", replied one fan to Brandy's tweet.

Another said: "Wishing you full restoration and healing" to Brandy's health update.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Rihanna rumoured upcoming tour

Rihanna Tour 2023: rumours, dates, venues, tickets & more

Rihanna

Kris Jenner surgery

Kris Jenner reveals she wants another boob job after having hip replacement surgery

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West only speak about their children 'through their assistants'

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West only speak about their children 'through their assistants'

Kim Kardashian had sex with Pete Davidson by a fireplace to 'honour her grandmother'

Kim Kardashian had sex with Pete Davidson by a fireplace to 'honour her grandmother'

Trending

Stormzy new album 2022

Stormzy new album 2022 'This Is What I Mean' : release date, songs, tracklist, features & more

Stormzy

Travis Barker reveals he has flown 'over 20 times’ thanks to Kourtney Kardashian after fatal crash

Travis Barker has flown 'over 20 times’ thanks to Kourtney Kardashian after fatal crash

Kanye West slammed over “uncomfortable” footage of himself showing porn to Adidas executives

Kanye West slammed over “uncomfortable” footage of himself showing porn to Adidas executives

Kanye West

Maya Jama announced as new host of Love Island after Laura Whitmore quits

Maya Jama announced as new host of Love Island after Laura Whitmore quits

Drake throws son Adonis a superhero themed birthday party with baby mama Sophie Brussaux

Drake throws son Adonis a superhero-themed birthday party with baby mama Sophie Brussaux

Drake

Live Playlists

Capital XTRA New Music

Afro B and Manny Norte’s Afrobeats Selection

Homegrown