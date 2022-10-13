What happened to Brandy Norwood? Did she suffer a seizure?

Emergency services were called to Brandy's home and was taken to hospital earlier this week.

By Anna Suffolk

Brandy Norwood has reportedly been taken to hospital after suffering a possible seizure earlier this week.

The 'Full Moon' singer is said to be in hospital after emergency services were called to her home on Tuesday (11 October), according to TMZ.

She has now addressed the reports of her health scare, and has reassured worried fans over on Twitter.

Brandy is reportedly recovering in hospital. Picture: Getty Images

It was previously reported by TMZ that she had suffered a seizure, however Brandy set the record straight and said: "I am following doctors' orders and getting the rest I need due to dehydration and low amounts of nutrition."

She also tweeted: "To my beloved fam, friends, and starz thank you for sending love and light my way."

The 43-year-old singer finished the message with "Thank you for your prayers and support. Grateful for you all, see you soon."

Brandy updated her fans on her Twitter account. Picture: Twitter

Fans have sent love her way and have wished her a speedy recovery as she is reportedly getting better in hospital.

"Get better queen we love you!", replied one fan to Brandy's tweet.

Another said: "Wishing you full restoration and healing" to Brandy's health update.