What did Wendy Williams say about TikTok rapper Swavy's death?

9 July 2021, 13:39

Wendy Williams has been slammed for her 'disrespectful' comments regarding TikTok rapper Swavy's death.

Wendy Williams is trending for her coverage of the TikTok stars death.

Wendy Williams & Ray J fans hilariously react after pair spotted out 'linking arms'

Social media users are calling her insensitive.

A video of the 56 year old speaking on her talk show has trended, following the sad death of TikTok star Matima Miller, better known as 'Swavy' or 'Babyface.s.'

Williams begun the conversation during her 'Hot Topics' segment; asking studio audience members to "clap" if they knew who the TikToker was.

Only a few audience members responded to the question.

Wendy then went on to compare he following to the 19 year olds: saying: "He’s a TikTok star and he’s got more followers than me. 2.5 million".

A member of her camera crew interrupted her saying: "On TikTok – but on Instagram you have more followers.".

Wendy compared her follower count to the TikTok stars
Wendy compared her follower count to the TikTok stars. Picture: Getty

The audience responded to this comment by erupting into applause, to which Wendy replied: "Well as my son, Kevin, would say, 'no one uses Instagram anymore.

"TikTok, I don't use that at all." She continued. "I don’t know what that is. I don't want to be involved."

Wendy then proceeded to shock the audience, saying: “So here he is. He was 19. He was murdered Monday morning.”.

The audience proceeded to react, shocked that what appeared as a lighthearted joke, was in fact leading up to such a serious statement.

Social Media users have branded Wendy insensitive, taking to Twitter to discuss what happened.

One tweeter said "The way Wendy Williams introduced that story about that TikTok star's passing was offensive" whilst another deemed her an "old miserable b**ch".

Another user called for her talk show to be "cancelled".

Wendy is yet to speak on the responses to her comments.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Post Malone 'Motley Crew' lyrics meaning explained

Post Malone 'Motley Crew' lyrics meaning explained

Nick Cannon has seven children

Who are Nick Cannon's children? Names, ages, mothers and more
Who is BIA? Nicki Minaj jumps on rapper's track 'Whole Lotta Money' remix

Who is BIA? Nicki Minaj jumps on rapper's track 'Whole Lotta Money' remix
The lowdown on new Love Island boy, Teddy Soares

Who is Love Island's Teddy Soares? Age, job, Instagram and more revealed

Trending

Beyonce's Telfar bag: Price, founder, Black-owned brand, where to buy & more

Beyonce's Telfar bag: Price, founder, Black-owned brand, where to buy & more

Beyonce

BIA feat. Nicki Minaj 'Whole Lotta Money' (Remix) lyrics meaning explained

BIA feat. Nicki Minaj 'Whole Lotta Money' (Remix) lyrics meaning explained

Nicki Minaj

'Space Jam 2' A New Legacy: Release date, cast, plot, trailer & more

'Space Jam 2' A New Legacy: Release date, cast, plot, trailer & more
How did DMX die? What was his cause of death?

How did DMX die? What was his cause of death?

Dave Feat. Stormzy 'Clash' lyrics meaning explained

Dave feat. Stormzy 'Clash' lyrics meaning explained

Stormzy