What did Wendy Williams say about TikTok rapper Swavy's death?

Wendy Williams has been slammed for her 'disrespectful' comments regarding TikTok rapper Swavy's death.

Wendy Williams is trending for her coverage of the TikTok stars death.

Social media users are calling her insensitive.

A video of the 56 year old speaking on her talk show has trended, following the sad death of TikTok star Matima Miller, better known as 'Swavy' or 'Babyface.s.'

Williams begun the conversation during her 'Hot Topics' segment; asking studio audience members to "clap" if they knew who the TikToker was.

Only a few audience members responded to the question.

Wendy then went on to compare he following to the 19 year olds: saying: "He’s a TikTok star and he’s got more followers than me. 2.5 million".

A member of her camera crew interrupted her saying: "On TikTok – but on Instagram you have more followers.".

Wendy compared her follower count to the TikTok stars. Picture: Getty

The audience responded to this comment by erupting into applause, to which Wendy replied: "Well as my son, Kevin, would say, 'no one uses Instagram anymore.

"TikTok, I don't use that at all." She continued. "I don’t know what that is. I don't want to be involved."

Wendy then proceeded to shock the audience, saying: “So here he is. He was 19. He was murdered Monday morning.”.

The audience proceeded to react, shocked that what appeared as a lighthearted joke, was in fact leading up to such a serious statement.

Social Media users have branded Wendy insensitive, taking to Twitter to discuss what happened.

One tweeter said "The way Wendy Williams introduced that story about that TikTok star's passing was offensive" whilst another deemed her an "old miserable b**ch".

Another user called for her talk show to be "cancelled".

The way Wendy Williams introduced that story about that TikTok star's passing was offensive. I swear she still thinks she is on the radio with the way she discusses the news. She has always had a very dark spirit. — 𝐵𝑒𝒸𝒸𝒶 (@MJFINESSELOVER) July 9, 2021

Wendy Williams is an old miserable bitch. Nothing more, nothing less. — jeffrey julmis’ hurdle (@rudegyalzeee) July 8, 2021

Wendy Williams show needs to be canceled fr — Jae💕 (@__iamjae___) July 9, 2021

Wendy is yet to speak on the responses to her comments.