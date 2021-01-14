Michael B. Jordan cuddles Lori Harvey's nephew Ezra in adorable video

Michael B. Jordan cuddles Lori Harvey's nephew Ezra in adorable video. Picture: Instagram

The Black Panther star celebrated his girlfriend Lori's 24th birthday with her family.

Michael. B Jordan and his new girlfriend Lori Harvey made their relationship public this month, and it looks like he's already bonding with her family.

The Black Panther star, 33, and the stepdaughter of Steve Harvey celebrated her 24th birthday this week during a party with her family, including her mother, siblings and Steve himself.

Lori, who was first linked to the Hollywood actor back in November last year, shared snippets of the evening on Instagram. with one moment in particular melting her heart.

Michael could be seen cuddling Lori's nephew, Ezra - the two-year-old son of Lori's older brother, Jason - and playing with him at the gathering. "Both my babies," gushed Lori on her Instagram story.

Lori, who has previously dated Future, Diddy, Trey Songz and Memphis Depay, shared some snaps from a birthday-themed photoshoot earlier this week, with one showing her dipping her fingers into a vanilla birthday cake.

The images clearly caught the eye of her new man, with Jordan commenting, "Gimmie!! Sheeesh!! Happy Birthday Turtle!!", revealing the nickname he appears to have given Lori.

Lori shared some snaps from a birthday-themed photoshoot. Picture: Instagram

Lori replied, "Thank you nugget". After months of speculation, Lori and Michael finally confirmed their romance this month by posting a number of loved-up photos together on their respective Instagram accounts.

Lori shared a couple of polaroids; one of the pair in front of a Christmas tree, and another of Lori beaming while Michael leans in for a kiss. Michael shared some moody photos of himself and Lori in front of the same setting.